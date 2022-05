India squad takeaways - Pujara's return, new quicks on the block, and Hardik vs Karthik

Speaking of ball-striking, have a look at Dinesh Karthik 's death-overs numbers from IPL 2022: 91 balls, 206 runs, a best-in-the-league strike rate of 226.37 . At nearly 37, Karthik probably reckoned his best chance of knocking on the selectors' doors was to take an axe to them. He's long been one of the best finishers in Indian cricket, and was distinctly unlucky to have been out of the T20I squad for so long despite boasting world-class numbers during his most recent run in the side; but then again, where do you fit him into the XI?