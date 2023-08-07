Inzamam-ul-Haq named Pakistan's chief selector for second time

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed the chief selector of the national men's selection committee for a second time. The post had remained vacant since Haroon Rasheed quit as chief selector last month.

The selection committee, which also includes team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, and secretary Hasan Cheema will be in charge of selecting the senior men's team and Pakistan Shaheens.

Inzamam, who was also chief selector from 2016 to 2019, begins his second term ahead of a crucial period for the Pakistan side. His first task will be the announcement of a squad for the three-ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which begins on August 22. It will be followed by the ODI Asia Cup. Those two squads will be announced by Inzamam at a press conference on August 10.

Inzamam, who named the squad for the 2019 World Cup as chief selector, will also be tasked with selecting the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. The tournament takes place in India from October 5 to November 19.

"I had a good run in the last tenure," Inzamam said. "We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 per cent of the cricketers - selected back then - form the core of today's sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.

"Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the ACC Men's Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia. But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

Inzamam had been appointed to the PCB's cricket technical committee last week alongside Mohammad Hafeez , with Misbah-ul-Haq heading it. One of the tasks the technical committee had was to appoint the national selection committees, though the PCB said the decision to appoint the chief selector was made by the board's chairman Zaka Ashraf, rather than the committee he appointed to make decisions of this nature.

"I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men's selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity," PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf said. "Inzamam's last tenure brought us success as we not only won the ICC Champions Trophy, but also unearthed some outstanding talent that continues to serve Pakistan cricket to date. I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light."