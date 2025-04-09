RR bowl, Farooqi replaces Hasaranga

Toss Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad . He cited dew as the reason behind his decision.

RR were without Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed out because of personal reasons. Fazalhaq Farooqi replaced him.

While Shubman Gill said GT were fielding an unchanged XI, there was no Washington Sundar in their bat-first XI; he was one of their five Impact Player options. Instead, Arshad Khan was part of their starting XI.

GT named only three overseas players in their XI and none among their Impact Player options. That means Glenn Phillips, who hurt himself in the field in their last game, will not be available even as a substitute.

Both sides have momentum on their side. GT are on a three-match winning streak, while RR, after two losses at the start of the season, have two wins in their last two games.

The match is being played on a red-soil surface, which is expected to offer good pace and bounce. One square boundary is much shorter than the other, 60m as compared to 71m from the pitch. The straight boundary measures 73m.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player options: Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror.

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Jofra Archer, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Tushar Deshpande.