Was there enough doubt to turn down the run-out appeal against Gill?

"My point is simple, that hitting the stumps is not good enough these days. We've seen Jofra Archer bowling at 145 clicks, it hits the stumps, it's visible to the naked eye, you can clearly make out that it's hit the stumps, but the bails haven't come off - thank you very much. You have to establish, there has to be conclusive evidence to suggest that the bails have come off courtesy that hit, the ball hitting the stumps, because, afterwards, we also saw the hands also flicking the stumps," Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show.