Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
GT vs SRH, 51st Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
51st Match (N), Ahmedabad, May 02, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
GT Win & Bat
SRH Win & Bat
GT Win & Bowl
SRH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GT
W
L
W
W
L
SRH
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 559 Runs • 55.9 Avg • 157.46 SR
10 M • 493 Runs • 54.78 Avg • 162.17 SR
10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 151.24 SR
SRH10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 158.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 12.35 SR
GT9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 12.41 SR
SRH8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 12.46 SR
SRH10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.56 Econ • 20.2 SR
Squad
GT
SRH
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|02 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Chahal, Khaleel and Noor make IPL 2025 Purple Cap race interesting
Nothing changed at the top of the Orange Cap table after CSK vs PBKS, but with Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action tonight, don't rule out a new top run-getter inside the next 24 hours
Yuzi Chahal - still tossing it up, still making batters look silly
The odds were stacked against Yuzvendra Chahal when he came on to bowl the 19th over of the CSK innings, but four wickets - including a hat-trick - scuttled CSK's plans
Shreyas Iyer penalised for slow over-rate in PBKS' win against CSK
He was fined INR 12 lakh as this was PBKS' first over-rate offence in IPL 2025
Stats - Chahal's second IPL hat-trick extends CSK's suffering at home
CSK have now lost five successive games at home, which also ends their playoffs chances