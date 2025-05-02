Matches (10)
GT vs SRH, 51st Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

51st Match (N), Ahmedabad, May 02, 2025, Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 559 Runs • 55.9 Avg • 157.46 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 493 Runs • 54.78 Avg • 162.17 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 304 Runs • 33.78 Avg • 151.24 SR
TM Head
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 158.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Prasidh Krishna
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 12.35 SR
R Sai Kishore
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 12.41 SR
HV Patel
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 12.46 SR
PJ Cummins
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.56 Econ • 20.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
GT
SRH
Player
Role
Shubman Gill (c)
Opening Batter
Rashid Khan (vc)
Bowling Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arshad Khan 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Gurnoor Brar 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Kulwant Khejroliya 
Bowler
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahipal Lomror 
Allrounder
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
M Shahrukh Khan 
Batter
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Ishant Sharma 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Manav Suthar 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahul Tewatia 
Bowling Allrounder
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Jayant Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days02 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Chahal, Khaleel and Noor make IPL 2025 Purple Cap race interesting

Nothing changed at the top of the Orange Cap table after CSK vs PBKS, but with Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action tonight, don't rule out a new top run-getter inside the next 24 hours

Yuzi Chahal - still tossing it up, still making batters look silly

The odds were stacked against Yuzvendra Chahal when he came on to bowl the 19th over of the CSK innings, but four wickets - including a hat-trick - scuttled CSK's plans

Shreyas Iyer penalised for slow over-rate in PBKS' win against CSK

He was fined INR 12 lakh as this was PBKS' first over-rate offence in IPL 2025

Stats - Chahal's second IPL hat-trick extends CSK's suffering at home

CSK have now lost five successive games at home, which also ends their playoffs chances

Dhoni says CSK 'need to take some catches' after falling 'slightly short'

CSK captain was forthright in assessing his team's performance after they were knocked out of the playoffs race

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1073140.521
PBKS1063130.199
MI1064120.889
GT963120.748
DC1064120.362
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR10376-0.349
SRH9366-1.103
CSK10284-1.211
Full Table