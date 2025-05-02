IPL 2025 Live report - SRH field, Coetzee in for GT

Gujarat Titans rolled out a black-soil pitch for Sunrisers Hyderabad, much like they did for the power-packed Mumbai Indians, but lost the toss again and were asked to bat first. Even against MI, GT lost the toss but defended their 196 for 8 comfortably.

GT made one change to the side that lost to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hundred. Gerald Coetzee replaced Karim Janat. Only one change meant Sherfane Rutherford stayed out. Unlike the last match, he was named in the substitutes. They still had only three overseas players in the XI. They could have easily played Rutherford in the first innings and replaced him with a bowler in the second innings. They now had six bowlers including Washington Sundar in their bat-first XI that had Rashid Khan at No. 7.

Ishant Sharma or Arshad Khan now remained the likely Impact Player unless there be a collapse in which case Rutherford could bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made no changes to the side that beat Chennai Super Kings in Chennai for the first time. They were hoping they could break their duck against GT in Ahmedabad as well.

With 12 points from nine games, GT were favourites to qualify for the playoffs but needed wins to make sure they ended in the top two. SRH had only six points from nine games, playing every match as a must-win game.

Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 R Sai Kishore, 11 Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player list Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Pat Cummins (capt.), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Mohammed Shami