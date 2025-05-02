IPL 2025 Live report - SRH field, Coetzee in for GT

Live
IPL 2025 Live report - SRH field, Coetzee in for GTBy Sidharth Monga
Second-quickest to 2000: 93 for 1 in 8
54 Number of innings it has taken B Sai Sudharsan to reach 2000 T20 runs. Only Shaun Marsh reached there quicker, in 53 innings.
Finally a wicket: 87 for 1 in 6.5
Tells you something about B Sai Sudharsan that he will make the umpire raise the finger even when the whole stadium knows he has edged this through to the keeper. He just loves to be batting out in the middle. He looks to run Zeeshan fine of short third, and ends up playing him into the gloves of the keeper. It's a wrong'un. Gone for 48 off 23.
GT's biggest powerplay ever: 82 for 0
78 GT's previous highest in the powerplay, against LSG, almost to this day two years ago. It was Saha and Gill then, it's Sai and Gill now
SRH still mentally in Maldives? 71 for 0 in 5
Add to all the sloppy bowling some poor fielding too. Jaydev Unadkat, the only one with a decent over so far, lets one slide through at short third for four. Harshal Patel, the bowler, also offers a full toss. An 18-run over follows. GT are not having to lift their bat in anger.
Gill accepts gifs now: 53 for 0 in 4
That's the fourth over, bowled by Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. I don't remember a poorer start with the ball in a long long time. After the Shami horror, Cummins has offered Gill three half-volleys, one of them on the pads.
Shami keeps conceding freebies: 36 for 0 in 3
That;'s the third over, bowled by Mohammed Shami to B Sai Sudharsan. Shami just not bowling to his field, giving him width, straying down the pads, just getting hit all over. The orange cap has gone back to B Sai Sudharsan.
Risk-free start again: 16 for 0 in 2
In the first two overs, GT have taken what they have been offered. One loose ball down the leg side from Mohammed Shami hit by Shubman Gill for six, but otherwise no forcing the issue.
SRH chase, Coetzee comes in for GT
Gujarat Titans rolled out a black-soil pitch for Sunrisers Hyderabad, much like they did for the power-packed Mumbai Indians, but lost the toss again and were asked to bat first. Even against MI, GT lost the toss but defended their 196 for 8 comfortably.
GT made one change to the side that lost to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hundred. Gerald Coetzee replaced Karim Janat. Only one change meant Sherfane Rutherford stayed out. Unlike the last match, he was named in the substitutes. They still had only three overseas players in the XI. They could have easily played Rutherford in the first innings and replaced him with a bowler in the second innings. They now had six bowlers including Washington Sundar in their bat-first XI that had Rashid Khan at No. 7.
Ishant Sharma or Arshad Khan now remained the likely Impact Player unless there be a collapse in which case Rutherford could bat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made no changes to the side that beat Chennai Super Kings in Chennai for the first time. They were hoping they could break their duck against GT in Ahmedabad as well.
With 12 points from nine games, GT were favourites to qualify for the playoffs but needed wins to make sure they ended in the top two. SRH had only six points from nine games, playing every match as a must-win game.
Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Shahrukh Khan, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 R Sai Kishore, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player list Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Aniket Verma, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Pat Cummins (capt.), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Mohammed Shami
Impact Player list Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Conditions report
The same pitch that GT used to out-manoeuvre Mumbai Indians early on in the season. So black soil, slower, lower bounce. There is one square boundary shorter than the other. Prasidh Krishna enjoyed banging the ball into the pitch in that game. Pat Cummins will want to do the same.
Climate challenge
This is not going to be an easy match for these teams. It is 43 degrees right now in Ahmedabad, according to AccuWeather. Likely to come down to 41 by the time the match starts. The lowest it will get to is 39 degrees. Dry remorseless heat. Take care, y'all.
Different fights for GT and SR
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are face to face with two completely different thoughts on their mind. GT don't want any misstep because they want a top-two finish, and also know that even 16 points might not be enough for top four. They sit on 12 from nine. Ideally they want to win at least three in the remaining five.
SRH, runners-up from the last year, are actually looking for survival. They can't even see what their ceiling is right now. They must just win every match, survive that day and see how far it can take them. If they win all five of their remaining matches, they can go to 16. If they lose two, they are out. Who knwos, even winning four or five might not be enough. So one survival at a time.
