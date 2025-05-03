Prasidh: 'My control over lengths has been good'

With 19 wickets already, Prasidh Krishna has already matched his best tally in an IPL season. This year, it's taken him just 10 matches to match his entire haul for 2022. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler feels this is his best IPL campaign yet, and is happy with how he is bowling.

On Friday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad , he returned figures of 2 for 19 from his four overs, in a match where the best economy rate for any bowler who bowled two overs or more was 8.25.

"I think my control over the length has been good and all the work that we've been putting in as a team and everybody around has been supportive enough for me to get to where I am now," Prasidh said. "And yeah, I'm enjoying the way the ball is coming out of the hand."

His economy rate of 7.48 in IPL 2025 has been his best among any of his seasons.

"My preparation would start firstly by getting control over what I want to do, get back into the practice, get back in the nets, do exactly what I would do against somebody that I'd be facing in a particular game and then from there, get on game day, look at what the pitch is like," Prasidh said.

"If you're bowling second, make sure you watch every single ball of the 20 overs somebody else bowls, take all that you can from them.

"And I have a lot of people around me that have played a tremendous amount of cricket. So just have a chat with them, try and make sure you hit the right areas and take it from there."

GT captain Shubman Gill said it's good to be spoiled for choice when it comes to their bowling attack. They used seven bowlers on Friday, although R Sai Kishore only bowled because Ishant Sharma went off the field injured while bowling the 20th over as GT registered a 38-run win.

The match also saw Gerald Coetzee debut for the team, with the South African quick returning 1 for 36.