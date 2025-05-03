GT's Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna lead IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables
There are three Gujarat Titans players in the top four highest run-getters at this stage, with Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill joining Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans (GT) are not only up at No. 2 on the IPL 2025 points table and well placed to finish in the top two, their star performers are right up there on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap tables at this stage, after their latest win, over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Ever since Nicholas Pooran (LSG) went into a rut of sorts - he has had scores of 8, 11, 9 and 27 since his fourth, and last, half-century - three Indian batters, B Sai Sudharsan (GT), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) have scrapped for the Orange Cap, each getting to the top at various points. Sai Sudharsan, the least experienced of the three, has had it for the longest, and after losing it earlier this past week, has reclaimed it following his 23-ball 48 against SRH. That innings also made Sai Sudharsan the first batter to cross the 500-run mark this season, getting to 504.
As has been the case the last few days, it's difficult to keep that cap.
Kohli will turn out against CSK on Saturday night. He is currently on No. 5 on the table, 61 runs behind Sai Sudharsan. His last three innings have been 73*, 70 and 51, so you wouldn't bet against him getting to the top - weather willing - with a good hand against CSK, the first team to have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
GT batters have crowded the top five. There is Suryakumar (475 runs) at No. 2 right now, but Jos Buttler (470) and the captain, Shubman Gill (465) are at third and fourth respectively. Pooran has slipped to seventh spot, with 404 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR is at sixth with 439 runs.
Prasidh Krishna has won back the Purple Cap following his Player-of-the-Match-winning 2 for 19 against SRH, which took his tally for the season up to 19. But Josh Hazlewood will be in action next, on Saturday night, and he is just one wicket behind with 18.
At No. 3 is MI's Trent Boult with 16, followed by CSK's Noor Ahmad with 15, and then three bowlers tied in fifth place with 14 wickets apiece: CSK's Khaleel Ahmed, GT's Mohammed Siraj and DC's Mitchell Starc.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
Here are some other IPL 2025 tables.