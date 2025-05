GT's Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna lead IPL 2025 Orange and Purple Cap tables

Ever since Nicholas Pooran (LSG) went into a rut of sorts - he has had scores of 8, 11, 9 and 27 since his fourth, and last, half-century - three Indian batters, B Sai Sudharsan (GT), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) have scrapped for the Orange Cap, each getting to the top at various points. Sai Sudharsan, the least experienced of the three, has had it for the longest, and after losing it earlier this past week, has reclaimed it following his 23-ball 48 against SRH. That innings also made Sai Sudharsan the first batter to cross the 500-run mark this season, getting to 504.