PBKS openers Prabhsimran and Arya rise on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after fifties against DC
Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are not in the top five on the IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard yet, but are closing in on the top run-scorers of the season
Not much can change when a game is called off after 10.1 overs, but both the batters on show on Thursday night in the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala did their cause no harm when it comes to the Orange Cap race.
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who have formed such a potent opening combination for PBKS, were the only batters in action on Thursday, putting together a 122-run stand before Arya fell. The game ended immediately after that. But Prabhsimran's unbeaten 50 from 28 balls took him up to No. 6, while Arya's 70 in 34 balls lifted him to No. 8.
Not much changed around them, with Suryakumar Yadav (MI, 510 runs), B Sai Sudharsan (GT, 509 runs), Shubman Gill (GT, 508 runs), Virat Kohli (RCB, 505 runs) and Jos Buttler (GT, 500 runs) making up the top five. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 473 runs) is between the two PBKS openers at No. 7.
T Natarajan, playing his second match of the season for DC - both abandoned; the first, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), for rain - picked up the only wicket to fall, that of Arya.
Obviously no change on the Purple Cap list then.
CSK's left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad, who picked up hos second four-wicket haul on Wednesday, is level with GT's Prasidh Krishna at the top of the Purple Cap table. Both have 20 wickets, but Prasidh retains the Purple Cap thanks to his better economy rate - (7.65 vs 8.02) and average (16.45 vs 17.25).
RCB's Josh Hazlewood is third with 18 wickets, the same as MI's Trent Boult. Again, Hazlewood has a better economy rate and average.
KKR's Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to fifth place after his 2 for 18 against CSK. He now has 17 wickets from 12 matches now.
You can also take a look at what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
Here are some other IPL 2025 tables.