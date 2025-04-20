Suyash, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar restrict Punjab Kings to 157

An all-round bowling show from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw them restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to only 157 for 6 in Mullanpur. Less than 48 hours after these two teams played a game in Bengaluru, they were back at it up north.
RCB won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first on what Rajat Patidar thought was a decent surface. PBKS were off to a flying start in the powerplay with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going big. After a two-run opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the duo smashed seven fours and a six in the next three overs.
However, the change of pace brought RCB back. Krunal Pandya first induced a top-edge off Arya's blade with Tim David taking a simple catch at mid-on. Prabhsimran went six and four against Josh Hazlewood in the sixth over to end the powerplay on a high. But it was all RCB thereon.
Prabhsimran failed to clear long-on first ball after the powerplay and was caught by David at long-on. Shreyas Iyer, who had three fifty-plus and four sub-ten scores in seven innings in IPL 2025, suffered another failure. He was dismissed by Romario Shepherd, with Krunal taking a stunning catch haring to his left from long-on.
Nehal Wadhera was needlessly run out, while Suyash Sharma then picked two wickets in an over as PBKS slipped to 114 for 6 in the 14th over. PBKS only managed 67 runs in the middle overs and lost five wickets.
Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen tried their best to go big in the death, but Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood did not give them an inch. According to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data, RCB landed eight yorkers in the last four overs. Jansen and Shashank were not dismissed but could only manage 28 runs in the last four overs. Jansen smashed a six to end the innings, but RCB will be the happier side going into the break.