Suyash, Krunal, Bhuvneshwar restrict Punjab Kings to 157

An all-round bowling show from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw them restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to only 157 for 6 in Mullanpur. Less than 48 hours after these two teams played a game in Bengaluru, they were back at it up north.

RCB won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first on what Rajat Patidar thought was a decent surface. PBKS were off to a flying start in the powerplay with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh going big. After a two-run opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the duo smashed seven fours and a six in the next three overs.

However, the change of pace brought RCB back. Krunal Pandya first induced a top-edge off Arya's blade with Tim David taking a simple catch at mid-on. Prabhsimran went six and four against Josh Hazlewood in the sixth over to end the powerplay on a high. But it was all RCB thereon.

Prabhsimran failed to clear long-on first ball after the powerplay and was caught by David at long-on. Shreyas Iyer, who had three fifty-plus and four sub-ten scores in seven innings in IPL 2025, suffered another failure. He was dismissed by Romario Shepherd, with Krunal taking a stunning catch haring to his left from long-on.

Nehal Wadhera was needlessly run out, while Suyash Sharma then picked two wickets in an over as PBKS slipped to 114 for 6 in the 14th over. PBKS only managed 67 runs in the middle overs and lost five wickets.