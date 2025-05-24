Shreyas fifty, Stoinis blitz power PBKS to 206

In pursuit of a top-two finish, and thus a place in Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings (PBKS) attacked nearly all through the innings against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur. They were 60 for 2 after the powerplay, scored 80 for 3 in the next ten overs, and crashed 70 runs in the final four. Eventually, PBKS ended with 206 for 8, led by Shreyas Iyer 's 53 off 34 balls, and a finishing kick from Marcus Stoinis , who bashed an unbeaten 44 off only 16 deliveries.

Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets for DC, finishing with 3 for 33. All three of his wickets were of batters getting caught by Tristan Stubbs , who was keeping wicket in place of Abishek Porel.

Despite Mustafizur getting Priyansh Arya in the second over, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas continued to attack. PBKS were 44 for 1 after five overs, but then targeted DC's spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav

They lost two wickets in the next four overs, but also cracked 47 runs off them. But despite wickets falling around him, Shreyas held one end up for PBKS. They were 146 for 5 at the start of the death overs, when Stoinis and Shreyas took Mukesh Kumar for 25 runs in the 17th.

Shreyas reached his fifty off 33 balls when he clipped Mukesh off the last ball of he over. Kuldeep Yadav hit back in the 18th over by having the PBKS captain caught at fine leg off a 112kph short ball, and new batter Azmatullah Omarzai at wide long-on.