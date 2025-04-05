Explosive SRH's powerplay implosions

The flipside is the number of times they have imploded in that phase. They have scored all those quick runs, but they have also lost 39 wickets in 20 innings in that phase, an average of almost two wickets per powerplay. This is also the highest in the league.

SRH still made it to the final, and that was because they won Qualifier 2 against RR despite losing three wickets in the powerplay. The men to fall were Abhishek, Tripathi (for a 15-ball 37) and Markram, but, chiefly because of Tripathi, they had 68 on the board after six overs despite Head struggling to get going. RR's chase never quite got going, and they fell 36 short.