Explosive SRH's powerplay implosions

This was Qualifier 1, pitting the top two teams of the group stage of IPL 2024. SRH, second in the league, won the toss and opted for first strike, but with Mitchell Starc on target, they were 45 for 4 after the powerplay - they were four down after five overs with 39 on the board - with Head, Abhishek, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed gone for a total of 12 runs between them. Rahul Tripathi , the No. 3, scored 55 in 35 balls amid the carnage. They finished on 159. KKR overhauled the target in 13.4 overs for the loss of just two wickets.