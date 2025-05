He comes into the IPL with SRH's IPL 2025 campaign all but over after they had made the final in IPL 2024. SRH have won just three of their ten games so far and are in ninth place on the points table . Even if they win their remaining four games, they can only get to 14 points, which will leave them hoping a couple of the top-performing teams get on a losing streak. But, even then, their current net run-rate of -1.192 is the poorest of the ten teams, including the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).