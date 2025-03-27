Avesh Khan in as LSG bowl against unchanged SRH

Toss Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

"No matter how many runs they score, we are going to chase it down," Pant said with a smile.

SRH are coming off a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals , also in Hyderabad, when they posted 286 for 6, the second-highest total in the IPL. LSG, on the other hand, suffered a narrow loss against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam despite being ahead for most of the game.

LSG made two changes: they brought in Avesh Khan and Abdul Samad and left out Manimaran Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed. SRH fielded an unchanged side.

Both teams named three overseas players in their respective XIs. So expect Adam Zampa to come in as Impact Player for SRH and Mitchell Marsh for LSG in the second half.

The match is being played on a fresh, red-soil pitch. This pitch was used a couple of times last IPL, and in all four innings, the teams scored in excess of 200. The square boundaries are 69 and 67 metres. The straight boundary is 79 metres.

Given the low humidity and not much dip in the temperature expected, dew is unlikely to play a part.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Mohammed Shami

Impact Players options: Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder

Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Nicholas Pooran, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 4 Ayush Badoni, 5 David Miller, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 11 Prince Yadav