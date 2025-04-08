Stats - Kohli becomes first Indian to 13000 T20 runs; Bhuvneshwar overtakes Bravo
Stats highlights from the Wankhede Stadium, where RCB ended a 10-year-long drought against MI
2015 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede for the first time since their 39-run win in 2015. RCB lost their previous six outings at this venue against MI, having failed to defend the total on five occasions.
221 for 5 RCB's total on Monday is their second highest against MI in the IPL, behind 235 for 1 in 2015, which marked their previous win against MI at Wankhede.
3 RCB have won all three matches they played away from home this season - KKR at Eden Gardens, CSK at Chepauk and MI at Wankhede. Only one team before them beat all three at their respective home venues in an IPL season - Kings XI Punjab in 2012.
13050 Runs scored by Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. He is only the fifth player and the first from India to complete 13000 runs in this format. He is the second-fastest batter to that milestone, in 386 innings, only behind Chris Gayle (381 innings).
184 Wickets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL are the most by a pace bowler, surpassing Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183. Bhuvneshwar is also now the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
1.89 Win probability for MI as per the ESPNCricinfo's forecaster when they needed 123 more runs to win off just 47 balls. That went up to 48.42 % before Tilak Varma departed in the 18th over after adding 89 runs in just 5.4 overs with Hardik Pandya.
12 Number of 200-plus totals while chasing for MI are the most by any team in T20s. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the next on the list, with 11 200-plus totals. Only five of those 12 totals by MI have come in a successful chase.
208 Runs scored by the Indian players for RCB on Monday. It is the highest contribution from Indian batters for RCB in an IPL match, surpassing the 188 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 Eliminator.
The Indian players in MI also had a good hit with the bat on Monday. Indian players aggregated 362 runs across both innings, the third-most for an IPL match.
57 Runs conceded by Trent Boult in his four overs on Monday, the most he has conceded in a match in his 251-match T20 career. It was also the first time he conceded 50-plus runs in an IPL match.
29 Balls that Kohli needed to complete his fifty was his fastest in the IPL since 2018. It was his fifth-fastest fifty in the IPL and his fastest in all T20s since the 21-ball fifty against West Indies in 2019 at the same venue.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo