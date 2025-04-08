Hardik says MI bowlers 'didn't have anywhere to hide' on a 'tough track'

Hardik Pandya , the Mumbai Indians captain, explained that the decision to retire Tilak Varma out during their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants was a "tactical" move, though an injury also played a role. He made this revelation after MI lost by 12 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their fourth loss in five matches.

Tilak, who was called back with MI needing 24 off seven against LSG, contributed 56 off 29, his 89-run stand off just 34 balls with Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) against RCB on Monday at Wankhede. This set the stage for a thrilling finish, before RCB fought back to seal the game, with Krunal Pandya finishing with 4 for 45, his career-best figures in the IPL.

"Tilak was fantastic," Hardik said at the post-match presentation. "Last game, a lot of things happened. People made a lot of things about it, but people don't know he had a nasty hit the previous day [in the nets]. It was a tactical call, but because of the finger injury the coach felt someone fresh can do it, but he was fantastic today."

Hardik also explained the rationale behind moving Naman Dhir down the order. Dhir made 46 off 24 from No. 3 in their previous game against LSG to set the tone for their chase of 204. On Monday at Wankhede, he was pushed to No. 7. By the time he came into bat in the 18th over, Mumbai needed 34 off 14.

"In the original skeleton of our team, Naman was always batting down the order. Last game Ro [Rohit Sharma] wasn't available [knee injury] and we had to push someone up. He has the multidimensional game where he can come up as and play at death as well. But once Ro was back, we knew Naman had to come down."

Hardik didn't want to pin the blame on his bowlers, especially in conditions he felt were unforgiving. "I think the way wicket was, the bowlers didn't have anywhere to hide," he said. "It came down to execution, if someone executed well, you couldn't stop the batters, but I don't want to be harsh on the bowlers, it was a tough track, they didn't have many options."

Hardik expressed delight at having Jasprit Bumrah back from a long injury layoff. Bumrah was MI's most economical bowler, conceding just 29 off his four overs, while every other bowler conceded at an economy of over 10 an over. "Very good, having him makes the team, any team really special," Bumrah said. "He came and did his job. Having him is good, very happy."