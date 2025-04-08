Patidar lauds Krunal's 'courage' after triple-wicket final over

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru last beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankede Stadium in the IPL prior to Monday, Krunal Pandya was a struggling domestic cricketer looking to break into the big league like his younger brother, Hardik. Between 2015 and now , Krunal has been part of three title-winning campaigns with Mumbai, made his white-ball debut for India and has captained an IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

On Monday, he was up against his brother - also the opposition captain - as RCB attempted to defend 210 for their first win over MI at Wankhede in 10 years. Tasked to defend 19 in the final over, Krunal picked up three of his four wickets in the 20th, while conceding just seven to seal RCB's third win in four games.

"When I came into bowl, [Mitchell] Santner was batting, the leg-side was short and the amount of games I've played in the last 10 years, whatever experience I had, it had to come in," Krunal said after the match. "I just wanted to have clarity in my run-up, what ball I wanted to bowl. I wanted to commit 100% to whatever I wanted to bowl and I'm glad it came out well."

Rajat Patidar , the RCB captain, was impressed by Krunal's courage.

"The way KP bowled that last over, it was not easy and the way he bowled was amazing," he said. "The way he has shown the courage was fantastic. It was pretty clear (at the second time-out) that we had to take the game as deep as we can, and then we could use one over of KP at the last."

On his part, Krunal was effusive in his praise for Patidar's calmness and for being one who comforts bowlers while also empowering them.

"Rajat has been fantastic," Krunal said. "He's again a captain who gives you the comforts when he gives you the ball, he gives you the confidence, backs your game plan and as a bowler you want that. He has a calm demeanor as a person, he doesn't make things complicated. You can see that also in how he bats."

At one stage, the Hardik v Krunal narrative formed a subplot that could've well decided the game. Hardik hit Krunal for two sixes off the first two balls he faced of him in the 15th over after which MI fancied their chances needing 65 off 30 with six wickets in hand. Hardik eventually fell in the penultimate over before Krunal closed down the game for RCB with his triple-wicket over.