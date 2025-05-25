Unchanged SRH opt to bat; de Kock in for KKR
Quinton de Kock replaced Rahmanullah Gurbaz for KKR
In all six previous tosses at this venue this season, captains had opted to chase. However, when Pat Cummins won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their final game of the season, he chose to bat first.
Stating that he expected the pitch to be good for batting in both innings, he said the team wanted to end the season by playing consistent cricket. There were no changes to the SRH batting-first XI from their win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane said he would've bowled first anyway since the last two matches at this venue were won by the chasing team "easily." This is their first outing since their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 7, as their fixture against RCB was washed out on May 17. It is their final game of the season too.
Manish Pandey, who played against CSK to replace the injured Venkatesh Iyer, has kept his place in the KKR bowling-first XI. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is their expected impact player. Quinton de Kock replaced Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Heinrich Klaasen (VC), 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9Harshal Patel, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Jaydev Unadkat
Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Impact subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia
