Unchanged SRH opt to bat; de Kock in for KKR

In all six previous tosses at this venue this season, captains had opted to chase. However, when Pat Cummins won the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their final game of the season, he chose to bat first.

Stating that he expected the pitch to be good for batting in both innings, he said the team wanted to end the season by playing consistent cricket. There were no changes to the SRH batting-first XI from their win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).