Kishan replaces injured Rahul in India Test squad for WTC final

In the injury-enforced absence of both Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane might return to India's XI, having last played a in Test in January 2022 . Former India coach Ravi Shastri had backed Rahane's inclusion in the squad , underlining Rahane's desire to play Ranji Trophy as one of the key differentiators. Rahane's return means his county championship debut with Leicestershire is likely to be pushed back after initially committing to play eight red-ball games and the entire 50-overs competition. Cheteshwar Pujara is already in the UK and is in excellent form, having scored three centuries in four games for Sussex in county cricket.