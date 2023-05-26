Winners of WTC final between Australia and India to take home US$ 1.6 million

The runners-up will be getting $800,000; the total prize money of the 2021-23 WTC cycle is $3.8 million, the same as the previous edition

India went past Australia at the top of the Test rankings earlier this month • Getty Images

The winners of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is set to become richer by US$ 1.6 million, while the runners-up will get $800,000, the ICC announced on Friday.

The winners' cheque is the same as that in the 2019-21 cycle, where New Zealand beat India in the final in Southampton.

The ICC's total purse for the current WTC cycle, which ends with the final next month at The Oval in London, is $3.8 million. With $2.4 million being distributed between the two finalists, the remaining amount will be given out based on the teams' standings on the WTC table.

Third-placed South Africa will earn $450,000, while England, who ended fourth, will get $350,000. Sri Lanka, with a fifth-place finish, will earn $200,000, and numbers six to nine, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh, in that order, will get $100,000 each.

The final of the 2021-23 WTC will be played from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as reserve day. While Australia had finished as table-toppers after winning 66.67% of their allotted points, India were second with 58.80%. The two teams had also met in a four-match series in India earlier this year, which India won 2-1.

Earlier this month, India also went past Australia in the ICC Test rankings, taking back the No. 1 slot