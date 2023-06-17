Kishan to head to NCA for strength and conditioning ahead of WI tour

Normally, when there is a gap between two international series, the centrally-contracted and targeted players, who are not a part of any domestic tournaments, are called at the NCA to have an update on their fitness status.

Kishan's last competitive match was in the IPL for Mumbai Indians on May 26, and if he is not selected in the playing XI for Tests, his next game will be the ODI series opener against West Indies on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.