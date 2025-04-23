Ishan Kishan walks but Ultra Edge shows no edge

Kishan tried to glance a length ball from Deepak Chahar that was swinging down the leg side off his hips, failed to make proper contact, and then began to walk off even though none of the MI players had appealed for a caught behind after wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton collected the ball.

Umpire Vinod Seshan first began to signal a wide because Chahar had strayed down leg side but then dropped one arm and raised the other to signal out as he spotted Kishan walking off. MI captain Hardik Pandya ran up to Kishan and patted him on the helmet for his decision to walk without waiting for the umpire's decision.

However, when the Ultra Edge replays were shown on the broadcast a few deliveries later, there was no spike to indicate an edge as the ball passed the bat. It was the second time Kishan had fallen caught by the wicketkeeper down the leg side this season. He was dismissed for 1 off 4 balls, leaving SRH 9 for 2 in 2.1 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat. They subsequently slipped further to 35 for 5 by the ninth over of the innings.

SRH are currently ninth in the points table in IPL 2025 , having won only two of their first seven games, above only Chennai Super Kings. Their next three fixtures are against Chennai Super Kings (April 25), Gujarat Titans (May 2) and Delhi Capitals (May 5).