James Anderson - From master of swing to master of all conditions

All stats updated till the end of India's first innings of the Dharamsala Test.

A truly remarkable career reached a statistical stratosphere on Saturday morning in Dharamsala when James Anderson became only the third bowler in Test history to breach the 700-wicket mark. It's a staggering achievement at many levels. First of all, there's the sheer longevity factor itself: only Sachin Tendulkar has played more Tests than Anderson's 187; among fast bowlers, the next best is Stuart Broad with 167, but the third-highest is only 132, by Courtney Walsh.

It has helped, of course, that England play more Tests than any other team, but even so, it's a monumental feat, and especially so for a fast bowler. With Anderson, though, it's not just that he has played so many games; he has also maintained ridiculously high standards throughout his career, and in fact, improved his numbers as he has gone along, adding more skills to his armoury to make him a complete bowler in all conditions. His numbers in Asia are a shining testimony to that, and in that sense, it was quite fitting that he reached no. 700 in India, even if he wasn't quite as prolific in this series itself.

Anderson's progression to 700 showed how his numbers have improved in the second half of his career. Till wicket number 400, he averaged at least 27 in each of the four 100-wicket blocks; since then, it's been under 25, with his best phase being from 400 to 500, when he averaged under 20. He slowed down for his last 100 though: it took him 31 Tests, primarily because his last eight Tests - four in the Ashes and four in India - fetched him just 15 wickets.

Breaking up his career into three blocks, the improvement at each stage is obvious: an average of nearly 35 in his first 44 Tests, which dropped to 27 in his next 47, which has further improved to 22.66 in his last 96.

all bowlers, only one has more After turning 35, Anderson has taken 220 wickets at 22.86. Amongbowlers, only one has more wickets after 35 - Rangana Herath, who took 233 from 46 games; among fast bowlers Walsh is the only other to even get to 150.

Anderson's numbers over the last decade are so good that among the 16 bowlers with 200-plus wickets since 2014, only two have a better average than his 22.66, and not by that much either. Kagiso Rabada has been outstanding, averaging 22.05 at a strike rate of under 40, while R Ashwin has been marginally better. (This excludes his second-innings effort in Dharamshala.)

An all-conditions champion

In the early years of his career, Anderson was reckoned to be a bowler who was a handful when conditions were in his favour, but not quite so dangerous in less hospitable conditions. Till the end of 2013 , he averaged 27.34 at home, but only 36.74 overseas.

In those first ten years, though, Anderson was gradually building up his skillset, adding more tricks to his bag. The results showed in the last decade of his international career: the overseas average has dropped to 24.10 in his last 42 Tests outside England, which is not too far from his home average of 21.76 in the same period. Moreover, he has averaged under 31 in all countries during this period; before 2014, he averaged over 35 in five countries, including New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. The only country in which his average is poorer in the last ten years, compared to the first ten, is India - it has dropped marginally from 29.81 to 30.72.

Especially impressive over the last decade was his average in Asia: 23.56. Overall too, his average in the continent is 27.51, showing how well he has adapted to conditions which often aren't ideal for seam and swing bowling. His overall tally of 92 wickets in the continent equals the highest by any non-Asian fast bowler in Asia. Admittedly Dale Steyn has reached there in ten fewer Tests, at a slightly better average and a much better strike rate, but Steyn had the advantage of pace to cut through the slower pitches, along with all his other immense skills. Anderson has had to devise other methods, and work much harder - he has bowled 1903 more deliveries to get to 92 Test wickets in Asia.

Uncle Scrooge

all bowlers with at least 150 wickets in this period - there are 26 who make the cut - Anderson Anderson's huge strength has been the control he has always provided to his captain. Over his entire career, he has achieved an economy rate of 2.79, which is third among all fast bowlers with at least 200 wickets during this period. Since 2014, though, it's even better: amongbowlers with at least 150 wickets in this period - there are 26 who make the cut - Anderson leads the way , conceding a mere 2.47 runs per over.

As in the comparison of averages in each country, Anderson's economy rate has also improved significantly when playing overseas since 2014. His economy rates in Asia: 1.87 in the UAE, 2.09 in Sri Lanka, 2.20 in Pakistan and 2.65 in India. The value he provides with control in these conditions has been vital even when he hasn't been among the wickets, though it's also true that he has been used relatively sparingly in these conditions: he has bowled only 28 overs per Test in 18 Tests in Asia in this period.