James Anderson set for T20 comeback in new Lancashire deal

James Anderson will resume his professional playing career and could play his first T20 game in more than a decade after agreeing a one-year contract extension with Lancashire.

Anderson has not played since his farewell Test appearance against West Indies in July, subsequently joining England's backroom staff as a consultant. Having spoken of his desire to continue playing , he entered the IPL auction in December - though went unsold - and has now signed a deal with Lancashire to play in the County Championship and T20 Blast, following the expiry of his ECB central contract.

"I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season," Anderson said. "This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to.

"I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.

"I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our Members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special."

Anderson, who will turn 43 in the summer, made his Lancashire debut a quarter of a century ago, in 2001. He only made one County Championship appearance in 2024, but topped the club's averages after taking 8 for 64 against Nottinghamshire at Southport.

He has been linked with continuing his playing days in various T20 franchise leagues, aside from the IPL, and could now push his case for further opportunities, having last played the format during the 2014 Blast.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket performance, said: "We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

"From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park. As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority.