James Anderson registers for Hundred draft
The 42-year-old is hoping for his first deal in the competition after year extension with Lancashire
James Anderson wants to play in the Hundred this summer and has registered his name for next week's draft, ESPNcricinfo has learned.
Anderson has not played professionally since his final Test appearance against West Indies last July and has been working for England as a consultant coach this winter, including at the Champions Trophy. But he signed a one-year contract with Lancashire in January to cover the 2025 season, and is now eyeing a first appearance in the Hundred.
It is nearly six years since Anderson played white-ball cricket, and over a decade since his most recent T20 appearance, but he hopes to play in the T20 Blast for Lancashire this year. Anderson has entered the draft - which will be held on March 12 - without a reserve price and could still feature in the Hundred as a wildcard or injury replacement if he does not find a suitor.
Related
Lancashire and RPSG aiming to put the Hundred on Premier League footing
James Anderson set for T20 comeback in new Lancashire deal
Alex Hales to skip Blast, Hundred after signing Knight Riders deal
Hundred teams lean on new IPL partners in recruitment for 2025 season
Ben Stokes to miss Hundred ahead of legacy-defining Ashes winter
The batch of balls used in the Hundred last summer moved prodigiously off the seam and through the air, prompting Anderson to say at the time: "Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there." He even registered for December's IPL auction, though went unsold.
Anderson will turn 43 shortly before the Hundred starts on August 5, and would become the tournament's second-oldest player after Imran Tahir (in 2022) if he plays this year. Michael Hogan and Wayne Madsen have previously appeared in the Hundred in their 40s, and Faf du Plessis will be 41 when he plays for Southern Brave this season.
More than 300 male overseas players have registered for the draft and will be competing for 10 spots across the men's Hundred teams, with 14 already retained or recruited directly. There are availability doubts for most active international players due to clashes with bilateral series, while a two-week clash with Caribbean Premier League will rule most West Indies players out of contention.
Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis are among the Australians to register for the draft despite a looming clash with a white-ball series against South Africa in August, while David Warner - who has retired from international cricket - has also signed up. New Zealand's players are expected to be available for the majority of the Hundred, with Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra all registered for the draft.
Noor Ahmad, the Afghanistan spinner, has signed up with a reserve price of £200,000, the Hundred's highest salary. He is expected to sign for Manchester Originals, having played for their new co-owners RPSG Group's SA20 team (Durban Super Giants) earlier this year. London Spirit have the first pick of the draft, and are thought to be interested in signing Jamie Overton after he left Originals.
Jason Roy and Dawid Malan are among the domestic players who have entered the draft with a reserve price, and may consider playing overseas if they are not picked up. Mark Wood, who is yet to play in the Hundred, has a £200,000 reserve price and is only likely to feature in the tournament as a late replacement.
Other recent England internationals expected to attract interest include Rehan Ahmed, Zak Crawley, George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Reece Topley, David Willey and Luke Wood. Several recent England Under-19 internationals also feature in the longlist, including Rocky Flintoff, Ben McKinney, Harry Moore and Archie Vaughan.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98