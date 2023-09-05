Matches (18)
Fit-again Maharaj makes it to South Africa's World Cup squad

Maharaj recently returned to action after recovering from an Achilles' rupture sustained in March

Firdose Moonda
05-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Keshav Maharaj will be South Africa's second spinner along with Tabraiz Shamsi&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Keshav Maharaj has completed a remarkable recovery from an Achilles' rupture sustained in March and has been included in South Africa's 15-player World Cup squad. Maharaj was expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year after sustaining the injury in a Test against West Indies but returned to action at the weekend, for South Africa's final ODI against Australia and has been declared fit for the tournament.
Maharaj is one of two frontline spinners, alongside Tabraiz Shamsi. Aiden Markram provides a third spin option. All three players are making their World Cup debuts alongside five other first-timers: Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, and Reeza Hendricks.
South Africa World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der dussen
More to follow...
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

