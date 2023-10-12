Matches (3)
Feature

Ladies who Switch: Alice Capsey interview

Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda catch up with the England teenager just over a year after she burst on to the international scene

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
Alice Capsey cracked a 26-ball half-century against Sri Lanka  •  Getty Images

Alice Capsey cracked a 26-ball half-century against Sri Lanka  •  Getty Images

In the latest edition of Ladies who Switch, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda are joined by England's teenage allrounder Alice Capsey to discuss the development of her game after an eventful first year on the international scene. They also tackle Sri Lanka's historic success in England, South Africa's tour of Pakistan, Hayley Matthews' heroics for West Indies in Australia, and the return of Meg Lanning at domestic level.
Alice CapseyWest Indies WomenSri Lanka WomenSouth Africa WomenPakistan WomenAustralia WomenEngland WomenWest Indies Women tour of Australia

