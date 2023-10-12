Ladies who Switch: Alice Capsey interview
Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda catch up with the England teenager just over a year after she burst on to the international scene
In the latest edition of Ladies who Switch, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda are joined by England's teenage allrounder Alice Capsey to discuss the development of her game after an eventful first year on the international scene. They also tackle Sri Lanka's historic success in England, South Africa's tour of Pakistan, Hayley Matthews' heroics for West Indies in Australia, and the return of Meg Lanning at domestic level.