Down ruled out of remaining Sri Lanka ODIs with back injury; Sharp called in
Emma Black will also join the squad before the third ODI as cover for Hannah Rowe
New Zealand batter Lauren Down has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka with a back injury. Uncapped Izzy Sharp has replaced her in the squad.
Down sustained the injury on the morning of the first ODI in Napier and has not recovered in time to play a part in the rest of the series. Down herself was a replacement for Bella James, who was ruled out with a grade two quadricep strain on her right leg.
Sharp was originally selected for only the T20I series, but she will now join the ODI squad in Nelson on Thursday. Emma Black will also join the squad on Saturday as cover for Hannah Rowe who will miss the final game of the series to be the maid of honour at the wedding of her Central Hinds team-mate Mikaela Greig.
"We're all really disappointed for Lauren to be ruled out of the series," New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said. "Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game and we wish her a speedy recovery. It does provide an exciting opportunity for Izzy to join the group in Nelson for these last two matches and we're looking forward to welcoming her."
New Zealand are also without Sophie Devine (break), Molly Penfold (injured) and Hayley Jensen (injured) for this series.
New Zealand Women's ODI squad
Suzie Bates (capt), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Sharp, Emma Black (game 3 only)