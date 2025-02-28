Bella James ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs; Down named replacement

Bella James has been ruled out of New Zealand's ODI series against Sri Lanka with a grade-two quadricep strain on her right leg. She is expected to require between three-to-six weeks of rehabilitation and has been replaced by Lauren Down . A decision on James' availability for the T20I series that follows will be taken based on her rehabilitation progress.

James sustained the injury during Otago's game against Central Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition. James made her ODI debut against Australia in Wellington last year and scored 51 runs in two games. Head coach Ben Sawyer was disappointed that she won't be able to build on that "strong start" against Sri Lanka.

"We're all gutted for Bella," said Sawyer. "She had a strong start to her international cricket career in December so it's a shame she doesn't get the opportunity to back that up this series. But we're hopeful she'll be tracking to return for the T20s." The three-match T20I series will be played from March 14 to March 18.

Down is currently Auckland's third-highest run-getter in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, with 280 runs in ten games at an average of 31.11. The 29-year-old was part of the Australia series and has played 35 WODIs, which Sawyer says makes her a "strong replacement."

"Lauren brings plenty of experience to the group", Sawyer said. "She's been a key contributor for the [Auckland] Hearts this season and we're pleased she'll get the opportunity to take that form into this series."