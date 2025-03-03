NZ replace injured Hayley Jensen with Fran Jonas for ODIs against Sri Lanka

"Jensen will be reassessed before the T20I series," Sawyer said. "Hopefully she can get back in time but it will be up to the physios how she goes. Jonas will fly in tonight and join the team in the morning."

Jensen - who was set to make her comeback to the national side after a two-year absence - becomes the second Otago player to be ruled out of the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Bella James also picked up a hamstring injury during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition, and was subsequently replaced in the ODI squad by Lauren Down.

New Zealand are also without Sophie Devine - who has "prioritised her well-being" and taken a break from the game - while Amelia Kerr is set to miss the series due to her Women's Premier League (WPL) commitment with Mumbai Indians. Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair and Molly Penfold were not available for the ODI series either due to injuries. Suzie Bates is the stand-in captain in Devine's absence.