Matches (11)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Ford Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
Otago Women vs AK Women, Final at Dunedin, NZC Women's One Day, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Dunedin, March 01, 2025, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago Women
W
W
L
W
W
AK Women
L
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:12
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 March 2025 - day (50-over match)