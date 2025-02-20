Penfold ruled out of Sri Lanka, Australia series

New Zealand seamer Molly Penfold has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury meaning she will miss the series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Penfold, 23, sustaining a torn meniscus to her left knee while playing in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield earlier this month and has undergone surgery with a recovery time of up to 12 weeks.

"We're all gutted for Molly," Ben Sawyer, the New Zealand head coach, said. "It's a really unfortunate way for her summer to end, especially after strong contributions during the Rose Bowl series. The positive is that her recovery timelines should see her fit for our winter training schedule."

Penfold has taken nine wickets in 14 ODIs and seven in 10 T20Is. In the ODI series against Australia last December she took a career-best 4 for 42 in the second match at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand will also be without Sophie Devine for the Sri Lanka matches as she continues her break from the game with her participation against Australia yet to be confirmed.

New Zealand play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka next month followed by three T20Is against Australia.