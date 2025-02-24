NZ pick uncapped Illing, McLeod, Sharp for SL series; Plimmer back after injury

Hayley Jensen , meanwhile, makes a comeback since last playing for New Zealand two years ago, after a successful domestic season.

The experienced Suzie Bates will lead the side in the absence of full-time ODI captain Sophie Devine, who is on a well-being break and her T20I successor is yet to be named. Amelia Kerr will also miss the series as she is in India representing Mumbai Indians at the WPL.

The uncapped trio has come through the New Zealand Under-19 squads, with McLeod, 18, having just played her second Under-19 T20 World Cup, and Sharp, 20, the captain from the first tournament that was played two years ago. McLeod was picked after she tallied 300 runs for Central Districts in the ongoing domestic one-day competition, where she averages nearly 43 with two half-centuries.

Illing, also 21, has been a regular wicket-taker for Auckland in the same competition, and is third on the charts with 19 wickets at 21.10 apiece. Illing was among the stars for Auckland in the T20 Super Smash before that, finishing with an impressive economy rate of just 5.44 along with eight wickets. She had also been picked for New Zealand A last year.

"Emma, Bree and Izzy have been identified by Major Association and NZC coaches as players who have the desired competencies and skillsets to be effective in international cricket," head coach Ben Sawyer said. "Emma's been in good form in the HBJ Shield and her ability to hit through the off-side and run well between the wickets is really valuable.

"Izzy impressed us with how she attacks spin, which is something that will come in handy this series.

"The way Bree attacks the stumps and swings the ball back into the right-hander is really important in the international game."

Plimmer returns after last playing the ODI series in India in November, that followed immediately after New Zealand's T20 World Cup victory in Dubai. Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis receives her second call-up after being picked for the India tour although she's yet to make her international debut. Otago's Bella James is also in line to make her T20I debut, having made her ODI debut against Australia in December when Plimmer and Lea Tahuhu had missed out with injuries.

Tahuhu (hamstring) and Rosemary Mair (elbow) are still battling injuries and Molly Penfold had been recently sidelined for at least three months because of a knee injury. While Mair is expected to be fit for the Sri Lanka T20Is starting March 14, Tahuhu is expected to make it in time for the Australia T20Is from March 21.

Sawyer further said the games will be good to gain experience against spin keeping in mind the ODI World Cup in India in October this year.

"Sri Lanka's a tough opposition with a number of world-class spinners," he said.

"We will try different combinations this series, and I'm looking forward to seeing players adapt to different roles. It's an opportunity to test batters in different positions, and try different bowlers opening up and at the death."

The ODI squad will get together on March 2 in Napier following the HBJ Shield final on Saturday. The ODI series begins on March 4 in Napier before moving to Nelson for two more games on March 7 and 9. The T20Is will be played on March 14 and 16 in Christchurch and on March 18 in Dunedin. New Zealand Women ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka