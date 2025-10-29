Marizanne Kapp becomes highest wicket-taker in World Cup history
Stats highlights from the World Cup semi-final between South Africa and England in Guwahati
Marizanne Kapp struck twice in the first over of the chase • ICC via Getty Images
319-7 - South Africa's score against England in the first semi-final in Guwahati is their highest in the Women's World Cup and their fourth highest in ODIs.
It's also the second highest total in a knockout game at a World Cup.
44 - World Cup wickets for Marizanne Kapp, who took a career-best 5 for 20 in the semi-final against England. She has overtaken India's Jhulan Goswami to become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup.
Kapp now has 181 wickets in ODIs, the third highest in the format behind Goswami (255) and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (191).
169 - Laura Wolvaardt's score in the semi-final is the third highest in the knockouts of the Women's World Cup and the highest by a captain.
It is also the highest individual score for South Africa in the tournament.
117 - Innings taken by Wolvaardt to complete 5000 runs in ODIs, the second fastest batter to reach the milestone after Smriti Mandhana (112 innings). Wolvaardt is the first South African woman and the sixth overall to score 5000.
13 - Scores of 50-plus for Wolvaardt in the Women's World Cup, the most along with Mithali Raj.
470 - Runs scored by Wolvaardt in this World Cup - the third highest aggregate for a batter in a tournament. She is only 39 runs behind Alyssa Healy's record.
1/3 - England's score equalled the lowest for the fall of the third wicket in ODIs. Both other instances were in 2005, by Sri Lanka against South Africa in Pretoria and New Zealand against Australia in Perth.
It was also the first time that England's top three were dismissed for ducks in ODIs.
116 - The opening partnership between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits in the semi-final, their eighth century stand in ODIs - the most by a pair for South Africa. Wolvaardt had seven with Lizelle Lee.
It was their fifth century partnership this year, equalling the record shared by Clark and Lisa Keightley (in 2000) and Smriti Mandhana-Pratika Rawal (in 2025).
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo