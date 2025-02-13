Mark Robinson departs role as Warwickshire coach

Mark Robinson has left his role as Warwickshire's first-team coach after the club conducted a restructure of coaching and support staff. He will be replaced in the role by former Warwickshire batter Ian Westwood

Robinson was appointed in early 2021 and went on to lead Warwickshire to the County Championship title in his first season. They finished eighth in 2022, avoiding relegation on the final day, and then seventh last year, winning just once in the Championship. They also lost at the quarter-final stage of the Blast four seasons running.

Warwickshire's chief executive, Stuart Cain, said there had been disappointment at the recent performance of the men's teams but the club wanted to avoid "a kneejerk response" to last season. Following a high-performance review, a number of changes have been made to the coaching structure, in part to reflect the advent of a professional women's team and the continued integration of Birmingham Phoenix.

In addition to Westwood overseeing the first team, Tony Frost has been appointed head of cricket operations after the retirement of Keith Cook, while Simon Kerrigan will become 2nd XI coach as well as offering spin bowling support. Stuart Barnes remains as bowling coach, with the club seeking a new batting coach.

Laura Macleod will continue as head of high performance for Bears Women, working alongside Ali Maiden, recently appointed head coach of both Bears Women and Birmingham Phoenix

With Warwickshire retaining 51% majority ownership of Phoenix following the ECB's Hundred equity sale, those teams will also be integrated into the new structure from 2026. Warwickshire are also in the process of appointing a new performance director after the departure of Gavin Larsen before Christmas.

"It's no secret we've been disappointed in our men's performance in recent years," Cain said. "We also wanted to proactively address the biggest changes the game has seen in a decade with the long-overdue formation of a professional Bears Women's team and the integration of Birmingham Phoenix into our elite set-up.

"It was important not to make a kneejerk response to last season. We allowed time for a thorough analysis of our high performance structure and worked with the club's cricket audit committee and board to create a new approach that recognises the need for improvement and also addresses the challenges created by moving from managing one professional team to four, playing four different formats of cricket.

"Robbo has worked hard for the Bears since joining in 2021 and we shouldn't underestimate his achievement in winning the County Championship in his first season. He is a quality coach and will be an asset to any club.

"However, considering recent performances and feedback from the review, we felt it was time for change. Ian Westwood is a Bear through-and-through. He understands our history, culture, and DNA. He is competitive, structured and a quality leader having previously been club captain and 2nd XI coach. He understands how to win red-ball matches as well as the demands of white ball, having most recently coached at Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20.

"The new head of cricket operations role means we have somebody focused on running the machine, making sure everything from hotels and kit through to wickets and the indoor centre are set up to support the players and ensure there are no distractions or frustrations. Frosty will take over from the retiring Keith Cook who has given such incredible service to the club for more than 50 years.

"We're confident this new structure gives us the skills, resources and focus needed for the men's and women's teams to put themselves in a position to win domestic tournaments, as well as develop local talent from the many diverse communities that surround Edgbaston."

Robinson, who previously coached England Women and Sussex, pointed to the 2021 Championship success as well as the recent elevation of Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley to full England duty as highlights during his time in charge.

He said: "There are many things we've celebrated during my time as a Bear, and things we know could have gone better. Winning the Championship was a huge highlight, as was overseeing our T20 team from one that was struggling to qualify to one that topped the group three years running.

"Losing the quarter-final last year hurt badly but I'm sure it won't be long before the boys take that next step to silverware.

"Seeing two Academy boys, Bethell and Mousley, go from regular Bears players to making their England debuts made everyone, myself included, very proud.

"Lastly, thank you to the supporters who are the most important part of the club for your support. I know it will only be a matter of time before you get the success you deserve."

Edgbaston hotel plan approved

Warwickshire also confirmed on Thursday that they have received planning permission from Birmingham City Council for a £42 million redevelopment at Edgbaston that will include a new on-site hotel. Work is expected to begin in September and be completed ahead of the 2027 men's Ashes Test.

The proposals will see the existing Raglan and Priory Stands on the northwest side of the ground redesigned to include a 146-bed Radisson Red hotel with rooftop terrace, pitch-view rooms with balconies, and other rooms that can be converted into hospitality boxes during games. The new stand, which will see a slight increase in capacity, will also feature a concourse with enhanced food and drink options, and improved facilities for disabled spectators.

Craig Flindall, Edgbaston's strategy director, said: "We're grateful to Birmingham City Council for approving the plans and for sharing our vision to bring increased economic and social benefits to the region through international sport.

"Cricket will always stay at the heart of our thinking. But it's important we develop a stadium that operates all year round, supporting new jobs in this part of the city and creates wider community opportunities.