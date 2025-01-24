Hasan Ali agrees Warwickshire return for 2025

Hasan Ali , the Pakistan fast bowler, has agreed a return to Warwickshire to play all formats for the club in 2025. He is expected to be available from the start of the T20 Blast in May through to the end of September.

Hasan, 30, has not played since suffering an elbow injury during his stint at Edgbaston last season, which ruled him out after taking 10 wickets in five Vitality Blast appearances. Surgery followed and he has been undergoing rehab overseen by both Warwickshire and Pakistan's medical staff.

"I said last year that Edgbaston felt like a second home to me…but it's becoming more like a first home now," he said. "I love playing for Warwickshire, playing for the Bears fans. And I hope they see by the way I play how much I want to win for this club.

"Being awarded my White Bear Cap in 2023 was among the proudest moments in my career and I want to make lots more special memories with the Bears next season.

"Last year was unlucky with the injury. I felt I was bowling well and taking plenty of wickets in the Blast. But I'm back bowling 100 percent in training and focused on joining up with Warwickshire next season."

Hasan has taken 27 wickets in nine County Championship appearances for Warwickshire across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well as 19 in the Blast.

His availability was restricted last summer after a surprise late recall to Pakistan's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, but Warwickshire's head coach, Mark Robinson, said they had been in contact with the PCB about securing the player, who is no longer centrally contracted, for an unbroken spell.

Robinson said: "His call-up last May came out of the blue and took Hasan away from our County Championship start. We've had reassurances this year from the PCB that Hasan will be able to focus on the Bears which is great news.

"Obviously the contract comes with the caveat that Hasan continues making good progress on his post-op rehab and arrives to us fully fit.