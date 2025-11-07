Mark Taylor unsure over Cameron Green's position

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor was unsure if Australia should risk allrounder Cameron Green should he not be able to bowl up to 20 overs in the upcoming Shield match for Western Australia.

Green hasn't bowled at Test level since coming back for the WTC final, after he missed a year due to a serious back injury. The 26-year-old hasn't batted at No. 6, or lower, since 2023 but could be forced there unless selectors opt to open with Labuschagne instead of blooding Weatherald.

"I would very much like to see Weatherald play," Taylor said. "I would like to see Weatherald and [Usman] Khawaja open, Marnus at three, [Steve] Smith, Head, and then you've got the question mark.