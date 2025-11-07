Matches (33)
Ashes Newsfile

Mark Taylor unsure over Cameron Green's position

The amount of bowling Green does next week will determine his role in the first Test

AAP
07-Nov-2025 • 12 hrs ago
Cameron Green is set to bowl in a game for the first time in 12 months

Cameron Green's bowling is key to Australia's make-up  •  Getty Images

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor was unsure if Australia should risk allrounder Cameron Green should he not be able to bowl up to 20 overs in the upcoming Shield match for Western Australia.
Green hasn't bowled at Test level since coming back for the WTC final, after he missed a year due to a serious back injury. The 26-year-old hasn't batted at No. 6, or lower, since 2023 but could be forced there unless selectors opt to open with Labuschagne instead of blooding Weatherald.
"I would very much like to see Weatherald play," Taylor said. "I would like to see Weatherald and [Usman] Khawaja open, Marnus at three, [Steve] Smith, Head, and then you've got the question mark.
"If Cam's not bowling, then I think Beau Webster deserves to be selected. If Cam is bowling and can bowl 10-15 overs, then I think Beau will miss out and he'd be very unlucky to miss out."
Mark TaylorCameron GreenAustraliaThe Ashes

