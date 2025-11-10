Migael Pretorius back at Somerset in 2026

Somerset have confirmed the return of Migael Pretorius as one of their overseas players for 2026. The South African allrounder will available for the full season across formats.

Pretorius has played for Somerset since 2024, making five fifties to go with 58 wickets in 21 appearances. Last season, he featured eight times in the County Championship, as well as both games on Blast Finals Day as Somerset lifted the trophy for the second time in three years.

"From the moment he arrived in 2024, Migael wholeheartedly bought into the culture of the club," Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said. "During his two previous spells with the club, he has shown that he has the ability to impact games with the bat, with the ball and in the field, and he will once again add valuable depth and experience to the squad."

Pretorius, 30, has been named in various squads by South Africa but is yet to win an international cap. Overall, he has taken 230 first-class wickets at 27.50, to go with 61 in List A and 100 in T20 cricket.