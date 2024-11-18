Mohammed Shami in Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
The squad also includes Abhishek Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed
After having marked his return to competitive cricket with a match haul of seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been named in Bengal's squad for the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will begin on November 23.
Shami's strikes in his first competitive game since the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November last year, helped Bengal earn six points against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament is another chance for Shami to prove his form and fitness. The 34-year-old will be in action for Bengal against defending champions Punjab in Rajkot on November 23, a day before the IPL 2025 mega auction kicks off in Jeddah. This will be Shami's first T20 game since the IPL 2023 final.
Shami's younger brother Mohammed Kaif has also been named in Bengal's 20-member squad, which will be led by Sudip Gharami. The squad also includes IPL stars Abhishek Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed.
Bengal squad: Sudip Gharami (capt), Mohammad Shami, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Barman, Agniv Pan (wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Soummyadip Mandal