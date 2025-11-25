Multan Sultans owner decides not to renew ownership of PSL franchise

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has announced he will not renew his ownership of the PSL franchise. In a statement Tareen put out on social media, he said he was bidding farewell to the franchise he has owned for seven years. He appeared to take a parting shot at the PSL management as well hint at the differences that seem to have built up between him and the other owners, saying he would "rather lose the team standing on my feet than run it from my knees".

"Being part of this team has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Tareen's statement said. "Despite the financial losses year on year, I never once thought about walking away. The Sultans have always meant more to me than just numbers. And I have always been willing to go as far as needed to protect it."

The statement, posted soon after all five other franchises formally confirmed that they had decided to renew ownership of their respective teams, throws a spanner into the works of the 11th edition of the PSL. The tournament is already set to expand to eight teams, which means two new owners. If the PSL and Tareen fail to strike a deal, as now seems increasingly inevitable, the PCB will have to hunt for a third.

Tareen's statement represents the low point of a relationship that has been deteriorating for the best part of a year. During this time, Tareen has increasingly stepped up his criticism of the PSL management, which he accused of a lack of transparency and vision.

In response, the PCB sent him a legal notice that accused him of being non-compliant with his ownership contract, and demanded a retraction and public apology. Tareen responded with a sarcastic "apology" video which ended with him tearing up the notice they had sent.

In the following weeks, Tareen found himself increasingly locked out of discussions in the build-up to the 11th season of the PSL. He was the only owner not to receive a renewal offer letter . Tareen said last week that Sultans had received no response to any communication from either the PCB chairman or the PSL management, threatening to take legal action.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the PCB sent Tareen an email earlier this week, asking him to apologise and delete all social posts critical of the PSL and its management, representing the continuing impasse that existed between the two parties

When Sultans had launched as the newest franchise in 2018, it was initially owned by Schon Group, who withdrew after a year. After that, Alamgir Tareen, current owner Ali Tareen's uncle, became majority owner of the franchise alongside Ali, as Sultans won the PSL in 2020, and reached the final on four consecutive occasions. After Alamgir died in 2022, Ali rose to become sole owner of the franchise.

"Please know that this team has always been much more than its owner," Tareen's statement concluded. "It belongs to you and to South Punjab. So whoever takes control of the Sultans next, please keep supporting them with the same passion. You can count on me to be in the stands supporting them too."