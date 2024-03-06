Southee's endurance and adaptability to the fore in unique landmark

The New Zealand captain brings up a century of appearances in each format in Christchurch. Will another pace bowler ever do it?

Tim Southee will become just the fourth player to make 100 appearances in each format • AFP/Getty Images

There is a tree native to the Northland region in New Zealand called the kauri. It grows fast and naturally, before maturing to become tall, stable and ever-present. They are one of the longest-living tree species in the world and among the largest.

If Kane Williamson is New Zealand's bedrock, Tim Southee , a Northland native, is their kauri.

Just three men have played 100 Tests, 100 ODIs, and 100 T20Is for their country: Ross Taylor Virat Kohli and David Warner . Southee will join them on Friday in Christchurch. But he will stand alone as the first bowler when he leads New Zealand in his 100th Test match.

It is an extraordinary feat. But extraordinary is not a word that you would associate with Southee. Unassuming might be a better description. Unicorn might be even better. He might be the first and last New Zealand seamer to play 100 Tests.

He played in a Test match alongside Stephen Fleming, who debuted in 1994. He has played in a Test match with Will O'Rourke, who was born in 2002.

In that first foray into Tests, his batting was on display too. He smashed 77 not out off 40 balls including nine sixes. Test cricket appeared to come very easily.

But there were some harsh lessons in those early days coming straight out of U-19s. His third and fourth Tests were in Australia in 2008. Although he had success in swinging conditions in Brisbane, bagging Matthew Hayden, Simon Katich and Ricky Ponting, he got a heavy dose of reality on a flat track in Adelaide when he bowled 27 wicketless overs, with just one maiden, and gave up 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his fledgling first-class career.

What has made Southee so impressive is his ability to adapt and survive. The cheeky kid from a farming family in Whangarei had cruised through under-age cricket thanks to his physical size, self-belief and ability to swing the ball around corners. Kane Williamson joked that he hadn't seen the inside of a gym before playing Test cricket. But he had to learn to thrive in all conditions. He did so like any son of a farming family would, through hard work and determination.

Southee has endured through an era where fast bowlers appear to have gone through some kind of genetic mutation. Dale Steyn was a swing bowler at warp speed. Australia produced three monsters, each with differing skill sets. Kagiso Rabada looks like he was built in a laboratory. Jasprit Bumrah is from another planet.

He has been true to himself. Those who have faced him say the swing can be prodigious. He's always at the batter, asking questions. But no one fears the pace or even the bounce like they do the swing.

Those who have kept to him say it is a heavier ball than most would think. They love the carry he gets even though the pace is not at the level of others.

Tim Southee burst onto the scene with five wickets and an unbeaten 77 on debut • Getty Images

But with skills that seem suitable only in certain conditions, he found a method to be successful for in all conditions. It's no shock that he has two six-wicket hauls at Lord's. But he took his best Test figures of 7 for 64 in Bengaluru on a surface where India's two spinners bagged 13 wickets between them.

Later that year, he took eight wickets in a Test win in Colombo . He averages 15.47 in Sri Lanka, 28.70 in India, and 23.71 in the West Indies where his 3 for 28 in the fourth innings in Bridgetown helped New Zealand seal a famous series victory.

Part of adapting that method was developing a three-quarter seam ball. It made his stock outswinger more effective, whilst giving him a weapon when the swing wasn't there.

It's hard not to think of Southee as part of a double act with Trent Boult . The mention of one was ubiquitous with the other. The two of them formed the backbone of the New Zealand attack through a golden era. While Kyle Jamieson took the plaudits in the first innings of the 2021 World Test Championship final , it was Southee and Boult who shared seven wickets in the second to set up the winning chase.

But while Boult chased greener pastures, Southee stayed where his roots were and ascended to the Test captaincy. It hasn't gone entirely smoothly, but Southee endures. No matter the scenario, win, lose or draw, he remains phlegmatic. His temperament is a lauded feature of his leadership internally.

Southee's achievements should not be undersold, particularly the endurance they require, but there are questions being asked as he heads into his landmark game. He's taken eight Test wickets in his last 10 bowling innings at a cost of 52.75 apiece, while striking at 101.7.

Even with his batting, the promise of his first Test has never flowered into something more. His innings against England remains his highest score. His six-hitting prowess has never abated. His name stands out on the list of most sixes hit in Test cricket . He's struck more than Viv Richards in 22 fewer matches yet averages under 16 overall. While he cheekily niggles Brendon McCullum privately, suggesting his New Zealand record isn't safe, one wonders whether his talent with the bat hasn't quite been fulfilled.

But his commitment to his main craft remains strong. Two days out from his 100th Test, with 33,178 international deliveries in his legs, he cut a lone figure on the outfield at Hagley Oval doing some old-school shuttle runs. Much younger international cricketers would have needed a strength and conditioning staffer to oversee it. To count every metre and monitor every second.