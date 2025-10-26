135/223 - Harry Brook rewrites record books with one-man show
Harry Brook walked out at 5 for 3, which soon became 10 for 4 and 56 for 6 before his six-laden 101-ball 135 lifted England to some respectability
60.53 - Percentage of England's total of 223 that came off Harry Brook's bat as he scored 135. It is the highest contribution by a batter in a completed innings for England in men's ODIs. The previous highest was 60.28 by Robin Smith, who scored an unbeaten 167 in England's total of 277 for 5 against Australia at Birmingham in 1993.
Brook's contribution is also the sixth-highest by any batter in an all out innings in men's ODIs.
135 - Brook's score against New Zealand is the second-highest while batting at No. 5 or lower for England in ODIs. Jos Buttler scored 150 while batting at No. 5 against West Indies in 2019.
Brook's 135 is also the second-highest score for England in men's ODIs in New Zealand, behind Jonny Bairstow's 138 against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2018.
3 for 5 - England's score when Brook walked out to bat at the start of the third over. Only two other batters in ODI history have scored hundreds after starting with the team three down for fewer than ten runs - 105 by Sarfaraz Ahmed from 3 for 2 against England in 2016 at Lord's and 103 by Yuvraj Singh from 3 for 5 against South Africa in 2005 at Hyderabad.
223 - England's total in Mount Maunganui is the second-highest total in ODIs with eight batters dismissed for single-digit scores. The highest is 272 for 9 by West Indies against England in 1984, where Viv Richards scored an unbeaten 189.
England's 223 is also the second-highest total with only two of the 11 batters reaching double-figures. The highest is 292 for 9 by West Indies against South Africa in 1999, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul (150) and Carl Hooper (108) scoring hundreds.
2 - Previous instances of a team going past the 200-run mark despite being four wickets down for ten or fewer runs in an ODI. India's 266 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 1983 and Pakistan's 262 for 9 against South Africa in 1997 came after being four down for nine runs.
England's 10 is their second-lowest at the fall of the fourth wicket in men's ODIs, behind the 6 against Australia in Adelaide in 2018.
57 - Partnership runs between Brook and Luke Wood for the tenth wicket. It is the highest tenth-wicket stand for England in men's ODIs, bettering the 53 by James Anderson and Steven Finn against Australia at Brisbane in 2011.
11 - Sixes hit by Brook. Only two batters have hit more sixes in an ODI innings for England - 17 by Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan in 2019, while Buttler hit 14 against Netherlands in 2022 and 12 against West Indies in 2019.
Brook's 11 sixes are also the joint-third-highest by any batter in an ODI in New Zealand.
3 - Sixes off consecutive balls by Brook to bring up his hundred - from 86 to 104. Since the start of 2002, only one other batter has reached his hundred with a hat-trick of sixes in ODIs - Glenn Maxwell against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup, while Shubman Gill did the same to bring up his double-hundred against New Zealand in 2023 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo