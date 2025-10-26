Matches (23)
New Zealand vs England, 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui, Oct 26 2025

RESULT
1st ODI (D/N), Mount Maunganui, October 26, 2025, England tour of New Zealand
England FlagEngland
223
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(36.4/50 ov, T:224) 224/6

New Zealand won by 4 wickets (with 80 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
135 (101)
harry-brook
57

Luke Wood and Harry Brook's 57-run partnership is ENG's highest for the 10th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 53 between Anderson and Steven Finn

Scorecard summary
England 223/10(35.2 overs)
Harry Brook
135 (101)
Zakary Foulkes
4/41 (7)
Jamie Overton
46 (54)
Jacob Duffy
3/55 (6)
New Zealand 224/6(36.4 overs)
Daryl Mitchell
78* (91)
Brydon Carse
3/45 (10)
Michael Bracewell
51 (51)
Luke Wood
1/54 (8)
Well, that concludes all the action from the match today. New Zealand takes a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series! Do join us again for the 2nd ODI on October 29th in Hamilton. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Andrew Miller, Chandan Duorah, and M Venkat Raghav. Goodnight and goodbye!

Mitchell Santner: "It was tough work in the end, but the way we started off, wickets in the Powerplay is always a great start. Our opening bowlers were outstanding. We know Matt Henry can do that, and Zak Foulkes was outstanding the way he swung it. It looks like a bit of a nightmare facing him as a left-hander as well. Long spells were required, and we knew wickets were massive. Even when they're four or five down, they've got quality players down to eight, so we knew we had to keep taking wickets. Brookie's wicket a little bit earlier would have been nice, but he was outstanding today. [Run Chase] That was a pretty clinical chase on what was a difficult wicket, especially early on. We obviously lost a couple more wickets than we would have liked in the chase, but the intent was still there. One big partnership kind of killed their defense, and the partnership between Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell was massive for us. [Series Lead] It was a brilliant game for us. We thoroughly enjoyed watching it, and hopefully, we can get the series done and dusted in the next game."

Player of the Match, Harry Brook: "I felt like I was in good touch. Obviously, we didn't get off to a great start, and I tried to take it upon myself to land a counter-punch. Thankfully, it came off today. I've done it a few times, to be honest; it's either a do-or-die moment, and thankfully, I've been on the right side of that a few times and managed to get us to a decent score to try and defend. [Defending the Total] I still think that 220 was defendable. We started really nicely with the ball, taking three or four wickets in the Powerplay was an awesome start. But it was just that we struggled to take wickets throughout the middle stage of their innings. That is a talking point for us; we have to try and find ways to take wickets through that middle stage. [Conditions] We kind of knew the ball was going to seam around a bit. They bowled really well. They always kept the stumps in play. I think most of our wickets hit the stumps. The question is, could we have gone a little bit harder with the bat to put them under more pressure? I probably think so. That's something we can learn from this game and take forward. You have to get the bowlers off their lines and lengths. You've got to try and take it to them and put them under as much pressure as possible, whether that's going aerial or using your feet down the pitch. We talk a lot about trying to put them under pressure, and in those conditions, especially, it is very important."

Machakaari : "When you dont play 15 overs/ 50., 9/10 times you stand to lose the match"

Azhagee : "If anything shot selection let the visitors down ! Duckett, Buttler Could have been more aware of their off stump ! Harry Brook is the next big thing on the world stage! "

Tomo: "I'm loving how Daryl Mitchell is playing right now. He's really an inspiration to all us New Zealanders out here."

8:35 pm England got the start they wanted with the ball, as Carse picked up two quick, back-to-back wickets of Young and Williamson early in the innings. When Rachin Ravindra departed, chipping to second slip, and Carse struck again to trap Latham in front, New Zealand were in deep trouble. However, Daryl Mitchell and Bracewell began the crucial rebuilding phase. They played beautifully in the middle overs, rotating the strike and punishing bad deliveries, despite Root dropping a catch off Bracewell. The 92-run partnership finally ended when Bracewell was run out going for a tight, impossible single right after reaching his fifty. Mitchell, who was dropped by Wood on 43, stayed composed. Santner then provided the finishing kick, smashing two sixes off Rashid's over. Mitchell held the innings together with a match-winning, unbeaten 78 runs to take New Zealand over the line. Carse finished with three wickets, while Wood and Rashid got one each. Earlier, Harry Brook and Jamie Overton gave England a fighting total after their disastrous start, but in the end, it was not enough on the scoreboard for the home team.

New Zealand won by 4 wickets

36.4
4
Rashid to Mitchell, FOUR runs

shortish delivery down the leg-side, clears the front leg and swings it away over fine leg area, one bounce and onto the ropes. And that's the end of the match! Mitchell took New Zealand over the line by hitting the winning boundary.

36.3
Rashid to Mitchell, no run

non-turner length ball around off, jabs it to mid-on

36.2
6
Rashid to Mitchell, SIX runs

slower through the air ball in the slot, dances down the track and heaves it away, strikes it flat and hard over long on

36.1
2
Rashid to Mitchell, 2 runs

slower through the air ball swept away aerially to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs

slip in place

end of over 364 runs
NZ: 212/6CRR: 5.88 RRR: 0.85 • Need 12 from 84b
Nathan Smith5 (7b 1x4)
Daryl Mitchell66 (87b 6x4 1x6)
Jamie Overton 6-0-30-0
Adil Rashid 8-0-57-1
35.6
Overton to Smith, no run

a fraction short of a length ball defends off the back foot

35.5
Overton to Smith, no run

Peach from Overton! Short of a good length ball right on the probing channel, extra bounce and pace off the pitch, zips through past the outside edge as Smith tries to negate it to point

35.4
Overton to Smith, no run

short of a good length ball parries it down to extra cover

35.3
4
Overton to Smith, FOUR runs

three-quarter length ball around off, gets on top of the bounce and swats it down, pierces the gap through backward point and races away

35.2
Overton to Smith, no run

short pitched ball darted on the stumps, fends down on the track

35.1
Overton to Smith, no run

Starts the over with a bouncer, ducks down and avoids the delivery

Overton returns

end of over 3513 runs • 1 wicket
NZ: 208/6CRR: 5.94 RRR: 1.06 • Need 16 from 90b
Daryl Mitchell66 (87b 6x4 1x6)
Nathan Smith1 (1b)
Adil Rashid 8-0-57-1
Brydon Carse 10-0-45-3
34.6
Rashid to Mitchell, no run

flighted fuller length ball poked back to Rashid

34.5
1
Rashid to Smith, 1 run

looped up ball driven through the covers

Nathan Smith in at number 8

34.4
W
Rashid to Santner, OUT

Santner goes for the big heave again, this time miscues the stroke high in the air, and does not get enough distance against Rashid's wrong-un. Overton settles underneath the night sky at long off and gobbles it up.

Mitchell Santner c Overton b Rashid 27 (25b 1x4 2x6 39m) SR: 108
34.3
6
Rashid to Santner, SIX runs

Full and straight on the stumps, follows the line of the ball and whacks it straight over long on, hits a flat six and just gets it over the ropes

34.2
Rashid to Santner, no run

back of a length ball around off, tries to cut it square and does not connect

34.1
6
Rashid to Santner, SIX runs

What a shot! Generously flighted slot delivery around the off stump line, clears the front leg and pumped down the ground for a massive six. 92 meters!

Rashid in

end of over 344 runs
NZ: 195/5CRR: 5.73 RRR: 1.81 • Need 29 from 96b
Daryl Mitchell66 (86b 6x4 1x6)
Mitchell Santner15 (21b 1x4)
Brydon Carse 10-0-45-3
Luke Wood 8-0-54-1
33.6
Carse to Mitchell, no run

length ball pitching outside off, left alone to the keeper

33.5
Carse to Mitchell, no run

back of a length ball dabs it to the on-side area

33.4
Carse to Mitchell, no run

length ball pitching wide around off, left alone to the keeper

33.3
2
Carse to Mitchell, 2 runs

slight fuller length ball driven with gentle hands past the bowler for a couple of runs

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
HC Brook
135 runs (101)
9 fours11 sixes
Productive shot
pull
31 runs
0 four5 sixes
Control
72%
DJ Mitchell
78 runs (91)
7 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
14 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
90%
Best performances - bowlers
ZG Foulkes
O
7
M
1
R
41
W
4
ECO
5.85
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
2W
BA Carse
O
10
M
0
R
45
W
3
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
TossNew Zealand, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
England
Harry Brook
Series resultNew Zealand led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberODI no. 4916
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days26 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan RazaDRS
New Zealand
Shaun HaigDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Cory Black
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
Language
English
All Match News

It was impossible to miss the Ashes omens as England's Test-qualified top order were blown apart

Harry Brook walked out at 5 for 3, which soon became 10 for 4 and 56 for 6 before his six-laden 101-ball 135 lifted England to some respectability

Mitchell, Bracewell half-centuries seal four-wicket win in series opener in Mount Maunganui

England's senior batter prepares to return to ODI action, but talk of his technique for Australia's pitches dominates

The ODI World Cup is just two years away, but for England, a significantly more imminent challenge dominates

New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
WA Young
bowled57
R Ravindra
caught1717
KS Williamson
caught01
DJ Mitchell
not out7891
TWM Latham
lbw2424
MG Bracewell
run out5151
MJ Santner
caught2725
NG Smith
not out57
Extras(lb 2, nb 3, w 12)
Total224(6 wkts; 36.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>