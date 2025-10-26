Player of the Match, Harry Brook: "I felt like I was in good touch. Obviously, we didn't get off to a great start, and I tried to take it upon myself to land a counter-punch. Thankfully, it came off today. I've done it a few times, to be honest; it's either a do-or-die moment, and thankfully, I've been on the right side of that a few times and managed to get us to a decent score to try and defend. [Defending the Total] I still think that 220 was defendable. We started really nicely with the ball, taking three or four wickets in the Powerplay was an awesome start. But it was just that we struggled to take wickets throughout the middle stage of their innings. That is a talking point for us; we have to try and find ways to take wickets through that middle stage. [Conditions] We kind of knew the ball was going to seam around a bit. They bowled really well. They always kept the stumps in play. I think most of our wickets hit the stumps. The question is, could we have gone a little bit harder with the bat to put them under more pressure? I probably think so. That's something we can learn from this game and take forward. You have to get the bowlers off their lines and lengths. You've got to try and take it to them and put them under as much pressure as possible, whether that's going aerial or using your feet down the pitch. We talk a lot about trying to put them under pressure, and in those conditions, especially, it is very important."