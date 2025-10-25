Root won't get his nickers in a twist despite pre-Ashes jibes

Little known fact. Joe Root has never made a hundred in Australia.

It will be the sub-genre of the summer. A much anticipated Ashes series, in which one of the greats of the game has the chance to complete a caveat-free career. An away win, and a full set of centuries in every Test-hosting nation he has played. Except for Bangladesh and the UAE. They don't rate him in Dhaka.

Matthew Hayden confidently made the claim that if Root didn't end the Aussie summer with a Test ton, he'd strip nude to run around the MCG . But others aren't so sure.

"Wrists limper than a French handshake," former Aussie legspinner and broadcaster Kerry O'Keeffe said on Fox Sports. "It doesn't work in Australia."

"The first two Tests are huge for Joe Root. They're nickers' Tests. Perth? They nick for fun there. And Brisbane day-night? Everyone nicks in Bris.

"Joe Root is a nicker. When he was last here, in his first eight innings he nicked off. Australia knows this. What will be his defensive set-up? I'm very bearish about Joe Root."

O'Keeffe's argument is that Root previously chose to stay inside the ball, as he was of the belief they wouldn't target him with the offcutter, only for a different weakness to appear, that meant he was playing away from his body.

It is a rare technical examination of a player who has averaged 58.00 since Brendon McCullum took over, but a prescient one given Australia's recent tendency to produce pitches that favour their seam bowlers. Since the start of the 2021-22 Ashes, top-seven batters in Australia have averaged 30.22 per dismissal, compared to 38.14 in the four-year cycle before that. By contrast, England's pitches have gone the other way. The average in the four years before McCullum's appointment was 30.90; it has since been 38.94.

"England play pretty well on the flatter wickets, the way they play," Steve Smith said recently. "So, if there's a bit in it like there has been the last three or four years, with our bowling attack, it certainly makes things a lot more difficult for their batters."

Nevertheless, Root sees no need to tamper with his technique. Arriving in New Zealand ahead of England's three-match ODI series, it will be the final three hits he has before lining up against Australia in Perth.

"A lot of that prep's already started back home," Root said, explaining how he's balancing his preparation for an ODI series today with the carrot of the Ashes starting tomorrow.

"I think how I'd prepare now is different to how I would have done 10 years ago. A lot more mental. I've clearly played against a lot of their guys now. Know how they operate, know what they're likely to try to bring to the series.

"I used to be very technical in how I prepared. I'd want to make sure that everything felt lined up and my feet were in the right place, my head was in the right place, whereas now I'm a little bit more concerned about how I'm looking at the game, how I'm going to approach different situations, whether that be the surface, whether that be different bowler types, different angles, and being able to manage those different angles when they come wide of the crease. Things like that."

This will be Root's fourth Ashes tour. His individual record is respectable, averaging 35.68, but not befitting of a player of his own calibre. England's record across that time, however, is diabolical: 15 matches, 13 defeats, two draws, zero wins.

"They're all different," Root said of how the build-up to this series has compared to previous tours. "I look at it at this time and I'm in a completely different stage of my career. I'm no longer captain, I'm playing some really good cricket, and so are we. We're playing in a really exciting way. We've got a great group of players that we can go there and hit them with different tools than we've had on previous tours, so when you look at it like that, it's a really exciting prospect.

"Clearly, Australia are really good in their own conditions, with a great record at home, especially against us, but that's the exciting bit right? There's an opportunity there to do something a bit different and hopefully achieve something really special."

Despite the ODI World Cup being two years away, these three matches against New Zealand are not without complete jeopardy. England are currently ranked eighth in the world after winning only eight of their last 23 fixtures. Failure to automatically qualify for the World Cup remains unlikely, but only if they nip in the bud a continued slide in the format.

"I don't think that's necessarily anyone's fault of what happened before," Root said of the ODI group's relative stability under Brook and McCullum, compared to previous leadership.

"You look at the number of crossovers of Test series and one-dayers, it was physically impossible to get there. There was a one-day series against the Netherlands when we were playing a Test match at Old Trafford. You think how can that happen?"

New Zealand themselves haven't played an ODI since April, but remain ranked third in the world. The weighting of points in the ICC rankings is such that it presents a major opportunity for England to win some matches, and lift themselves away from any potential future problems.

"I don't think it's arrogant to say you look at the quality that's within our squad, and we're not an eighth-in-the-world team," Root said. "We should be competing and jostling for that top spot.