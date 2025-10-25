Kyle Jamieson out of ODIs against England with side stiffness

Jamieson, 30, experienced stiffness in his side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday ahead of Sunday's series opener. Given Jamieson's history with stress fractures, including one post back surgery, New Zealand made a precautionary decision to rule him out of the three-match series and is targeting a comeback against West Indies in November.

"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said. "We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland."

Jamieson will return home to Christchurch for further assessment. Walter said New Zealand would name a replacement following the completion of the opening round of the Ford Trophy, New Zealand's domestic One-Day tournament, on Saturday.

Jamieson told ESPNcricinfo last month that he was being meticulous in the way he was managing his body on his return to competitive cricket in 2025 after the stress fracture last year. His bowling program has been managed by high performance coaches Chelsea Lane and Matt Dallow who are not formally part of New Zealand Cricket.

"They've done a huge amount of work in rebuilding athletes and biomechanics and just how to stack up your body properly," Jamieson said. "They advise on everything, right from how my body's moving, what my gym program looks like, what the [bowling] load numbers look like.