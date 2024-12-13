Matthew Potts replaces Chris Woakes as England's only change for third Test

Matthew Potts will earn his 10th Test cap as England make one change for their final Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park. Chris Woakes , who played the first two Tests, will be the one to miss out.

Potts has taken 31 wickets at 29.22 since making his debut in the summer of 2022, playing the first five matches of Ben Stokes' tenure as captain. The first three were against New Zealand, with Potts excelling with 14 wickets.

However, after being left out for the returning Ollie Robinson for the second Test of the South Africa series that summer, the Durham quick has found his opportunities limited.

The 26-year-old played just one Test in 2023 (against Ireland at Lord's), and, after playing the first two Tests against Sri Lanka this summer, was left out for the third as England opted to have a look at Leicestershire left-arm seamer Josh Hull. A solitary appearance on the Pakistan tour came for the second Test in Multan, on a surface tailored towards the home spinners though Potts took respectable match figures of 3 for 85 in 31.2 overs.

With England 2-0 up and the series secure heading into Hamilton, Stokes has decided to give give Potts an outing in the team's 17th and final Test of 2024. He is likely to take the new ball in Woakes' abscence.

"It's another opportunity to look at one of the fast bowlers that we see playing a big role going forward," said Stokes on Potts' selection. "Two-nil up, you obviously put yourself in an easier position to make the change.

"Pottsy's got a massive engine on him. He can go all day, bowl a lot of overs, but not just that, he's a very skilful bowler, which he's got better at by being here, working with Jimmy [Anderson] on a few things here and there. He's someone who is another versatile bowler, you can use him with the new ball, the short-ball plan that we go to because he's so fit. He can bowl you 20 overs one day, then rock up again and bowl you another 20."

Stokes also praised Woakes' output on this tour. The 35-year-old has taken six wickets at 29.16 with the Kookaburra ball as the leader of the attack. That has included Kane Williamson twice.

An overseas average of 51 coming into the winter has been reduced slightly to 48.93. And though there is uncertainty as to whether Woakes makes the trip to Australia next winter for the 2025-26 Ashes, Stokes believes the Warwickshire veteran has shown his class.