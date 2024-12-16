Trescothick on Crawley: 'We'll help him find a way to get back'

If there were loyalty cards in Test cricket, Matt Henry would be in line for a free Zak Crawley

Henry bagged Crawley for the sixth time this series - and eighth overall - late on day three in Hamilton , as England went to stumps on 18 for 2, chasing a ridiculous 658.

An earlier lbw dismissal off the fifth ball of England's second innings was overturned successfully on height, after Crawley had made strides down the ground. Henry then pinned Crawley in front with his last delivery of the day. Umpire Adrian Holdstock's finger went up again and Crawley called for DRS once more, only this time umpire's call had leg stump clipped by a whisker.

Crawley's walk back was perhaps the first time the torment endured over the last few weeks spilled over on the field. There were a few choice words for Holdstock and a meeting with match referee David Boon could round off what has been a dispiriting tour for the opener.

His series ends with just 52 runs from six innings at an average of 8.66. No England opener has batted as many times in a single series and averaged so little. Factor in 139 runs at 27.80 on the tour of Pakistan and it has been an unhelpful winter for Crawley's career average. Having moved to 33 after the first West Indies Test in the summer, following strong showings in the 2023 Ashes (480 runs at 53.33) and away series in India at the start of 2024 (407 at 40), it has dropped to 30.51.

England's management has long insulated Crawley from criticism, citing steadfast belief he is capable of other worldly innings against the best teams in the world. His output against Australia last year, along with striking the first ball of the series for four off Pat Cummins, to a domineering 189 in the fourth Test as one of three fifty-plus scores, offered vindication for their stance.

It is a stance that remains, particularly with India and Australia on the schedule for 2025. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick reiterated that steadfast support of Crawley, while also empathising with his struggles as an opener.

"It's always tough when someone gets something over you, and you find it really challenging and you've got to come up with plans," Trescothick said. "I had similar situations in my time when I was playing against other oppositions.

"You go away when you've got the opportunity, which he has now, to try and think about it before next time they come up against each other.

"I think the important part of this is to remember we're very much focussed on him being the opening batter for a good period to come. We've seen the damage that he does and how he goes about it.

"I don't want to give you too much about how he goes about it in the changing room because it's the private area of what we have… but he's a strong character. Although it's challenging when it's like this, when someone gets you under the pump, it's tough, but he'll find a way. And we'll help him find a way to get back to that point."

Trescothick also confirmed Crawley's poor form had nothing to do with the fractured finger sustained in the third Test against West Indies which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series at the end of the summer. Nevertheless, he has scored just 191 runs across 11 innings since.