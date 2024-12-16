Kane Williamson's fabulous five at Seddon Park

5 Consecutive Test matches with a century for Consecutive Test matches with a century for Kane Williamson at Hamilton's Seddon Park. He is the first batter to score hundreds in five consecutive Tests at a venue. Fourteen players have hundreds in four successive Tests at a venue, including Don Bradman at two different grounds - Melbourne and Leeds.

184 Innings Williamson took to score 33 hundreds in Test cricket. Only two batters got there in fewer innings - Ricky Ponting in 178 and Sachin Tendulkar in 181.

4 Number of 150-plus scores for Williamson in Hamilton Tests. Only Mahela Jayawardene (six at SSC, Colombo and five in Galle) and Kumar Sangakkara (five at SSC) have more Number of 150-plus scores for Williamson in Hamilton Tests. Only Mahela Jayawardene (six at SSC, Colombo and five in Galle) and Kumar Sangakkara (five at SSC) have more 150-plus scores at a venue . Bradman at the MCG, Len Hutton at The Oval and Joe Root at Lord's also have four 150-plus scores at a ground.

657 New Zealand's lead in Hamilton is their New Zealand's lead in Hamilton is their second-highest in Test cricket . Their highest lead is 659 against Sri Lanka in the 2018 Christchurch Test.

52 Test wickets for Test wickets for Gus Atkinson, who debuted in July this year. He's taken the second most wickets by a bowler in his debut year, behind Terry Alderman's 54 in 1981. Shoaib Bashir, who also made his Test debut in 2024, is third with 49 wickets, the same as Curtly Ambrose (49 wickets in 1988).

3 Batters dismissed by a bowler in all six innings of a three-match men's Test series, including Zak Crawley against Matt Henry in this series. Richard Hadlee dismissed Greg Matthews in 1985, and Matthew Hayden faced a similar fate against Makhaya Ntini in 2006.