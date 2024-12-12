Hero of India tour, Young ready to slot into his old position at the top

You would be forgiven for thinking New Zealand's 3-0 victory over India was a figment of your imagination.

India do not lose in India, and they certainly do not get swept in India. And so how could a team go from pulling off that impossible job with such panache and them succumbing to a tame defeat in a three-match series inside just seven days? And not just that, but lose consecutive Tests comprehensively to an England side that had been trounced 4-1 by India at the start of the year?

Bossing on Test cricket's toughest frontier and falling meekly at home, all in the space of a month. Something does not quite add up.

Adding to the familiar conspiracy theory theme of faked historical events was the absence of Will Young against England. Player of the Series against India with 244 runs at 48.40, yet unselected for the opening two Tests at home.

Had he not graced the field as a sub-fielder, the homemade "JUSTICE FOR WILL YOUNG" signs seen on the Hagley Oval grass banks might have snowballed into an hour-long Alex Jones rant by the time we got to Seddon Park. Thankfully, on Thursday, the man of the previous hour put everyone at ease as he addressed the media two days out from his return to New Zealand's XI.

"I've obviously got some supporters behind me," Young said of the "hard luck" messages he has received. Just to add to the "did that really happen?" nature of what Young accomplished in India, he still does not have the Player-of-the-Series trophy back in his possession: "It's in a box in transit (between Christchurch and Napier), I think," revealed Young. "Hopefully I'll get it soon."

That Young has been a key talking point this series without seeing action tells its own story. New Zealand have been outplayed by a more dominant, altogether more coherent England side. What started as an understandable decision to give Kane Williamson back his No. 3 spot at Young's expense has morphed out of selectors' control because of the underperformance of the rest.

Williamson is the only member of the top six to average over 40 this series. That Young's opportunity has come through the withdrawal of Devon Conway ahead of the birth of his first child has perhaps softened an impending decision on the opener's spot, Conway having averaged 5.25 across four innings.

Throw in the switch-up of emotion for Tim Southee's retirement - a farewell tour arrives at his home ground with questions as to whether he should play in it - New Zealand Cricket is undergoing a good deal of introspection. Young's first appearance of the home season offers temporary stability.

He brought that in front of the microphones on Thursday. Even a bit of light relief regarding his drinks-carrying role over the past fortnight. "I've run a few now [in my career], so I know my way around. The boys were well-hydrated.

Will Young had to make way for Kane Williamson in the first two home Tests • Getty Images

"Look, to come back here, it's disappointing - obviously you always want to play. It's a very tough line-up to fit into and it's just the way it is at the moment, and that's fine.

"It was a fantastic time in India and we did really, really well. I got the accolade of Player of the Series. But the fact of the matter is we all played outstandingly well and all stood up at different times. The nature of Test cricket is the balance of the side can change a lot.

"Having one of NZ's absolute greats in Kane coming back was always going to be a headache, so I was prepared to be back on the drinks and that's what transpired.

"I'll wait in the wings for my opportunity and thankfully one has come here in the last Test against England."

He defended head coach Gary Stead's part in the decision, and the subsequent status quo of selection when New Zealand went in unchanged for the second Test. An eight-wicket defeat in Christchurch was followed by a galling 323-run loss in Wellington.

"Gary is pretty transparent," said Young. "There's nothing to talk about there. You hear his position, you understand it. At the end of the day he's got the team's best interest at heart, too. I understand, it's just the way it is at the moment."

That Young will open this week adds a little more narrative to his return. There is familiarity, with 21 of the 32-year-old's 34 Test innings come at the very top of the order. But a modest average of 22.76 in that position, set against his exploits in India at first drop - where he now averages 47.12 - represents the continuation of an ongoing challenge for the right-hand batter.

He initially fashioned himself as an opener back in 2018, when New Zealand's middle was occupied by the likes of Williamson and Ross Taylor. A clearer path further up saw him adopt the role for New Zealand A before assuming it domestically outright for Central Districts.

"I've had various opportunities so far in my Test career," said Young when asked of this week's assignment. "As reserve batter, you've got to be capable of filling any role.

"Most of the opportunities have come opening the batting. I know what it's like at the top - certainly it can be challenging.

"The key difference is the amount of time you've got between fielding and chucking the pads on. It can be quite rushed; you've got 10 minutes to get your mind back on the job. If you're (No.) 3 or 4, you can also be in the first over, you know?