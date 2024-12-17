Tim Southee: 'It's exciting. It's sad ... but life moves on'

"It's a nice way to, I guess, fade off after what has been an incredible journey," Tim Southee said in the indoor nets at Seddon Park.

New Zealand had just claimed a hearty win against England , the margin of 423 runs equalling their largest in history. It might have only been a consolation, with England taking the series 2-1, but it allowed one of their favourite sons to walk off just after 2pm in glory, while the Hamilton sun shone brightest.

The Southee farewell tour is over, even if the encore continued long after he led New Zealand off the field for the final time. After 776 international wickets (the most for New Zealand) in 394 matches, and that inaugural World Test Championship, the Test cap, sun-blanched after 16 years of work, was given a final raise to all four corners. He admitted he does not know where it will go now that he's done, but its representation of a childhood dream come to life has earned itself a special place in the Southee household.

The 36-year-old was still out on the field at 6pm on Tuesday, this match - his 107th Test - already in the record books. His two wickets in the second innings made it six in the series, albeit at a weighty average of 54.33.

The career-figure finishes a shade over 30. The Test sixes an enticing 98, having failed to reach 100 on Monday when he found Zak Crawley at long on seeking No.99. The numbers, however, are not the whole story.

"Hundred sixes, 400 Test wickets, 100 catches (he managed 86) - that would have all been nice," said Southee. "But I'm just very grateful for what I've been able to do.

"The time I've had in the hat has been very special. As a kid, I just wanted to grow up and represent New Zealand. To sit here and have nearly 800 wickets is pretty satisfying."

Such clarity only comes with being at peace with calling time, which he had by the time the official announcement came a month ago. The hardest part, he ceded, was telling those closest to him. For Southee, it has always been about the people.

At 5:35 pm, England head coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand team-mate for 170 internationals, and Southee's captain for 78 of them, presented his close mate with a bottle of red wine signed by the England team.

In a tribute video put out by New Zealand Cricket , McCullum's compliments of Southee range from lauding his skills to championing "a tough bugger". But their kinship was forged on a shared ethos of a cricketer's duty to their country.

"We talked a lot about trying to leave the cap in a better place than you found it," said McCullum. "I know for a fact when Tim walks off at Seddon Park, he'll walk off and he'll be satisfied, but also the country will be very grateful for his contribution over a long period of time."

Tim Southee finished as New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in international cricket • Getty Images

Hours earlier, one of the men responsible for entrusting Southee with that cap led the finale of this eras tour.

Richard Hadlee, the only New Zealander ahead of Southee on the Test wickets front with 431, was part of the selection panel that took a chance on a promising 19-year-old back in 2008. That debut against England in Napier has morphed into the kind of career even the great man could not envisage, even though he saw great potential. "Seventeen years later, Tim has certainly delivered beyond expectations," said Hadlee.

"There's a lot more to Tim than just numbers and records. It's very much the human factor that is not often measured. He is highly respected by cricketers all around the world. He's a likeable character, a team man, a team player."

Southee was moved by the "special" tribute from someone he (and countless others) regards as the "greatest ever Black Cap".

"He was there from the start. He was a selector who selected me at 19. So to hear him here and say those kind words was very very pleasing. It's nice to hear coming from such a great of the game."

The sentiment of taking the team to a better place and encouraging younger players as a veritable legend were features of this final good bye. The future is already here, having benefitted by Southee's guiding hand.

Will O'Rourke's devasting spells across both innings of this third Test were further nods to the 23-year-old's outstanding talents. Nathan Smith's emergence in the first two Tests as a whole-hearted cricketer unafraid of the grind. Both, along with Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy, have made Southee's decision a little easier. The red ball will remain in capable hands.

"I think Nathan Smith has shown what he is capable of. I think Will O'Rourke is an unbelievable talent and he's only getting better in his time in this team. He's only been around for 12 months and I look forward to watching him take on the world.

"I really enjoyed my time working with these younger guys, younger bowlers. Hopefully they've taken something out of it. I enjoy giving back."

This, by the sounds of it, might be a full international retirement. While the initial announcements kept open white ball availability, Southee deferred to this next generation when asked about his immediate future. Franchise opportunities remain on the table.

"It's time now for these young guys. I think we've seen a number come through in the last couple of years, and I'm excited to sit back and watch them continue to take this team forward and enjoy what they've got to offer."

Perhaps that is how it should be. Cricket retirements are rarely straightforward and can drag when split between formats. Though this last year has statistically been his toughest - 17 wickets at 59.11 - this is a neat finish. At home, against the team where this journey began. Above all else, Southee is content.

"This game has given me so much, it's given me everything. It's been over half my life playing for this team and ever since I can remember it has been a dream in my life to do that.